West Ham seek to continue prime form against Newcastle in English Premier League

Two out-of-form teams go in search of a much-needed three points on Merseyside when Everton host Tottenham today (Friday, April 16) and tomorrow Saturday (April 17). The surprise team of the season, West Ham, continue their relentless march to a Champions League spot when they visit relegation strugglers Newcastle United.

Event # 1 – EPL – Everton vs Tottenham – 2:00 pm

Everton will be aiming to put an end to their five-match winless run in all competitions when they take on fellow strugglers Tottenham Hotspurs at Goodison Park.

It's been a tale of what could have been for both sides as their dream of a top-four finish is slipping away as the business end of the season approaches — eighth-placed Everton are seven points behind West Ham in fourth while Spurs are seventh and six points off fourth place. Everton have seen a dramatic drop in form recently, failing to win any of their last five matches in all competitions including a 0-0 draw away to Brighton on Monday. The Toffees have conceded seven times and only managed to score twice during this dismal run, leaving them with a near impossible task of qualifying for next season's Champions League after they were so impressive earlier in the season with talks of them even winning their first Premier League title in decades.

What's next for the 'Special One' — Jose Mourinho? His Tottenham side has seen a drastic drop in form recently, they followed up a poor 2-2 draw at Newcastle with an embarrassing 1-3 home loss to the impressive Manchester United, who came from a goal down to spank Spurs and dent their chances of a top-four finish. Jose Mourinho's troops are struggling, with just one win in their last five matches but they will take confidence from the fact they have lost just once in their last four away matches and have scored in each of those games — the problem for Spurs is holding onto a lead. In the last five matches, they have led in four but dropped points in three.

KEY STATS

• Everton – are winless in their last five matches and have just one win in their last eight home matches.

• Tottenham – have not lost consecutive league meetings with Everton in all competitions since December 2012, while they have not lost twice to the Toffees in the same season since 1985-86. Everton won the reverse fixture 1-0 earlier this season.

• Both sides – Everton have avoided defeat in three of their last four league meetings with Tottenham.

The betting tip. Tottenham win or draw.

Event # 2 EPL – Newcastle vs West Ham – 6:30 am

West Ham, the Hammers, are enjoying a season to remember. They are sitting comfortably in fourth place in the Premier league and will be aiming to continue their impressive run of form when they face relegation battlers Newcastle tomorrow.

Newcastle chances of survival for another season in the Premier League were given a huge boost with a 2-1 win at Burnley in their last game. They had gone seven games without a win prior to their trip to Burnley and that run looked set to continue when they fell behind in the first half, but with their top scorer Callum Wilson returning from injury after missing seven games and Allan Saint-Maximin also returning from injury, both came off the bench to swing the game in Newcastle's favour. Saint-Maximin provided an assist for the first goal within two minutes after entering the field and five minutes later he ran from the halfway line to score what proved to be the winner to give Newcastle a lifeline of securing their Premier League status for next season.

West Ham's hopes of finishing in the top four improved tremendously following their impressive 3-1 hammering of Leicester at the weekend. With that win, they are now just a point behind a third-placed Leicester side who must be looking anxiously over their shoulders after faltering at this same stage last season and missed out on a top-four finish.

Jesse Lingard, the Manchester United loanee, has found a new lease on life since his loan move to West Ham – Lingard's double against Leicester means no Premier League player has scored more goals than him since his debut for West Ham. The on-loan Manchester United player has scored eight times in nine games and is only one goal away from being West Ham's top scorer this season despite only arriving at the club in January. Fans should expect another entertaining game as West Ham are proving to be the most entertaining team in the Premier League over the last few weeks, scoring nine goals in their last three matches, with these goals coming against the likes of Arsenal, Wolves and Leicester.

KEY STATS

• Newcastle – are looking to achieve their fifth Premier League double over West Ham (1993-94, 1994-95, 2010-11 and 2017-18).

• West Ham – have won just two of their last 16 Premier League away games against Newcastle (D6 L8), winning 1-0 in November 2012 and 3-0 in December 2018. Meanwhile, West Ham have scored three goals in each of their last three Premier League games – they last scored 3+ goals in four top-flight games in a row back in August/September 1928.

• Both sides – since David Moyes returned to the club, West Ham are unbeaten in all 22 of their Premier League games against sides in the bottom half of the table (W14 D8). Newcastle have won just four of their 23 games against sides in the top four since returning to the Premier League in 2017 (D2 L17).

The betting tip. West Ham win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Everton vs Tottenham

Friday, April 163, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

EVERTON TO WIN $3.30 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,300

TOTTENHAM TO WIN $2.23 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,230

MATCH TO DRAW $3.35 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,350

Odds on the Home Team (Everton)

winning the game 2-0 at full time $17.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $17,000

Odds on the Away Team (Spurs)

winning the game 1-3 at full time $19.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $19,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $14.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $14,000.

JUSTBET ODDS – Newcastle vs West Ham

Saturday, April 17, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

NEWCASTLE TO WIN $3.70 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,700

WEST HAM TO WIN $2.05 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,050

MATCH TO DRAW $3.40 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,400

Odds on the Home Team (Newcastle)

winning the game 2-1 at full time $13.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $13,000

Odds on the Away Team (West Ham)

winning the game 2-3 at full time $28.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $28,000

Odds on the game drawing 3-3 at full time $60.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $7,200