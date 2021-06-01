Where are they now? 1000 Guineas 2020

THE Classic 1000 Guineas race is upon us and as a prelude to this one-mile event for three-year-olds this publication returns to last year's edition to answer many lingering questions, the main one being: Where are the runners in this Classic race now ?

THE 1000 GUINEAS — fillies only — one-mile

There were 14 horses nominated for the 2020 edition of the 1000 Guineas.

Striking Lady was declared a late non-starter.

FIRST: Above and Beyond – Talented filly trained by champion Anthony Nunes who gave a display of utter class to win this race. Above and Beyond, ridden by Dane Nelson, then marched to victory in the 10-furlong Jamaica Oaks but sustained an injury and had to be retired from competitive racing. This was a severe loss for the sport as Above and Beyond, with the talent that she possessed, would have moved on to the higher grades and done herself and her connections proud. Above and Beyond is now with foal by Soul Warrior.

SECOND: Another Affair – Ran well to finish second behind Above and Beyond in the 1000. After the 1000, Another Affair trained by Gary Subratie ran her heart out to finish second again to Above and Beyond in the Oaks. Probably her finest hour came in the Jamaica Derby (12 furlongs) when Another Affair led from the start and even entered the straight with the lead still going strong. But, her rider Jerome Innis lost his whip thereby impairing her chances of success in the Blue Riband event. Another Affair finished third in the Derby behind the 'boys' King Arthur and Nipster. After the Derby, close to the end of her three-year-old career, Another Affair was retired to stud mainly because of injuries. She is now in foal to Sunshine N Shadow at Orange Valley Estates.

THIRD: Sencity – Never developed on her early promise.

FOURTH: Glock – A lot was expected from this filly but that expectation has not materialised. Glock, now four years old, seems stuck at the non-winners of three-level and was set to race last Saturday (May 29) but was declared as a late non-starter. This filly has been beset by injuries, which have played a major role in her lack of progress.

FIFTH: Speechless – Showed some worth in the early part of her career and was given an outsider's chance in this Classic during whivh she finished over 11 lengths behind the winner. Speechless, too, has been hampered by injuries.

SIXTH: Attorney General – At least she earned in the 1000 but has not made any significant headway since then.

SEVENTH: Another Prosecutor – Did her connections proud by wearing their colours in a Classic race.

EIGHTH: Versatile Vision – Has not progressed.

NINTH: Sensational Satin – Started her three-year-old career with anticipation but has gone completely off the boil.

TENTH: Basilicus – Known as a sprinter and that's about it.

ELEVENTH: Fantastic Feeling – Has come off the grid.

TWELFTH: Sheboom – Came to life recently with a resounding victory at the four-year-old (non-winners of three) level and should, with time, win all her condition races.

THIRTEENTH: Suasion– Has been missing in action for a while now.