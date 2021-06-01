Where are they now? 2000 Guineas 2020

THE Classic 2000 Guineas race is upon us and as a prelude to this one-mile event for three-year-olds this publication returns to last year's edition to answer many lingering questions, the main one being: Where are the runners in this Classic race now?

THE 2000 GUINEAS — colts and geldings only — one-mile

There were 13 horses nominated for the 2020 edition of the 2000 Guineas.

FIRST: Wow Wow – The champion two-year-old of 2019 who, by the time the 2000 Guineas came around, had already won 10 races. Wow Wow did not disappoint — with a cracking win in the 2000 to cement his place as the top three-year-old at the time. Thereafter, Wow Wow did not win a race again but finished second in the St Leger (10-furlongs) and was off the board in the Derby. Wow Wow's racing career went on the decline afterward as niggling injuries intervened and he was retired to stud. The mares, She's An Introvert and Noon It Is were served by Wow Wow and are both in foal.

SECOND: Mahogany – Undoubtedly a horse packed with talent. He set searing splits in the 2000 and predictably faltered in the stretch drive, falling victim to Wow Wow. After the 2000, Mahogany has displayed his true worth several times but is yet to race this year as a four-year-old. His appearance in 2021 is awaited by many.

THIRD: Double Crown – Generated much talk before the 2000. Double Crown seems to have had some injury issues to deal with and has now raced 11 times, with four victories to his credit. His last effort was on Monday, May 25 in the Overnight grade, which was his second start for the year. The belief is that there is much more to come from Double Crown, all things being equal, but he needs to get his act together quickly.

FOURTH: Tomohawk – Not much has been heard or seen from Tomohawk after his 2000 Guineas fourth-place finish.

FIFTH: Nipster – Ran behind the hoofs of his stablemate Wow Wow up to the 2000 Guineas then a transformation of seismic proportions took place and Nipster started his journey to become the 2020 Horse of the Year. First by winning the St Leger, then by coming a close second in the Derby, and finally Nipster won the 8 ½-furlong Grade One Ian Levy Cup against the best horses in training at the time to cement his position as the top three-year-old of 2020. Today, Nipster remains as one of the highest-rated horses currently at the track.

SIXTH: Green Gold Rush – Known to be an unruly sort whose antics have impacted negatively on his overall career.

SEVENTH: Rum With Me – Another of those who have promised much without doing delivering.

EIGHTH: Olde Wharf – Has done little in his career.

NINTH: Royal Approach – Has not been seen much these days.

TENTH : Denden – Has been missing in action.

ELEVENTH: K D Rocket – Still around at the non-winners of three category.

TWELFTH: High Diplomacy – Nothing to report on High Diplomacy.