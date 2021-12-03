Who will be None Such?
Another chance for She's A Wonder, Duke the likely favouriteFriday, December 03, 2021
BY RUDDY ALLEN
In honouring None Such, one of the most successful thoroughbreds to race locally, a strong field of seven runners faces the starter in the None Such Sprint, which is a three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event going six furlongs (1,200m).
Renewing rivalry in this sprint contest are Duke and stablemates She's A Wonder, Father Patrick, and Rojorn Di Pilot in what should be a fierce battle of speed.
1. EAGLE ONE (USA): (4 b g by Astrology – Frisky Cheerleader) – Recently came off a break and has been slowly finding his best form. Eagle One showed that he is getting in good nick when he led at a merry clip but faded in the straight in his last competitive effort seven days ago. VERDICT: Eagle One will be early but will fade in the straight.
2. DUKE: (5 gr h by Casual Trick – Lady MacBeth) – Completed his third-consecutive victory when winning the Port Royal Sprint over six furlongs on November 13. Duke took over the lead turning for home and went on to win by 2 ¾ lengths in a time of 1:12.0. In the process, Duke had four of his six rivals here behind him, Father Patrick, Rojorn Di Pilot, Eagle One, and She's A Wonder in that order. VERDICT: With a return of the opponents he has already successfully handled, Duke is poised to make four in a row.
3. SHE'S A WONDER: (3 b f by Bern Identity – Jamaican Dream) – Talented filly who disappointed when finishing sixth in the Port Royal Sprint over six furlongs on November 13. Then She's A Wonder missed the break and never recovered as the favourite. Previously she defeated Rojorn Di Pilot and Duke in a six-furlong event on October 2, also done in a time of 1:12.0 by a length. VERDICT: She's A Wonder can turn the tables on her November 13 conquerors, plus, she is racing with the lightest weight she has ever carried.
4. AWESOME TREASURE (USA): (4 b f by Awesome of Course – Bossy Gal) – VERDICT: Awesome Treasure's chances of winning are very slim.
5. SPARKLE DIAMOND (USA): (5 ch h by Include – Myntz Connection) – Despite having to deal with many issues, Sparkle Diamond gave a glimpse of his recovery with a smashing win in the class below, two weeks ago. VERDICT: Although lighter for the None Such, may need time to find the temperature of this grade.
6. ROJORN DI PILOT: (5 b h by Liquidity – I'm Magic) – Was beaten by stablemate Father Patrick on the wire for second place behind winner Duke in the Port Royal Sprint over six furlongs on November 13. VERDICT: Rojorn Di Pilot faces both Duke and Father Patrick again and while he should give his usual fighting performance, cannot get the winning vote even with a drop in weight to be carried.
7. FATHER PATRICK: (5 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Late Appeal) – Talented gelding who finished second behind Duke in the Port Royal Sprint over six furlongs on November 13. In that race, Father Patrick did not pose a real challenge to Duke. VERDICT: With the handicaps about the same, Father Patrick should get closer but not close enough to be victorious.
