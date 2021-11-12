Who will travel to St Elizabeth?

The St Elizabeth Distaff is one of three major races set for competition on tomorrow's (November 13) 10-race Jamaica Day programme at Caymanas Park.

The native-bred and imported three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance call for fillies and mares has attracted 10 runners competing at a mile.

Below is the analysis of each runner and their chances of winning this Grade 3 event.

1. HEAVENLY GLITTER: (3 dkb f by Deputy Glitters – Heavenly Peace) – VERDICT: Heavenly Glitter's best hope is for a minor placing, and even that is difficult. 80-1

2. COCO CHANEL: (5 b f by Casual Trick – Wagon Wheel) – VERDICT: Coco Chanel can be safely bypassed. Note the tongue tie has been taken off. 99-1

3. LURE OF LUCY (USA): (3 b f by Uncle Lindo – Ring of Faith) – American-bred filly who has won four races from seven starts with the last three being consecutive. Lure of Lucy tackled a mile for the first time on October 19 and put away rivals by 1 1/2 lengths in a time of 1:40.1. Tomorrow Lure of Lucy gives away weight to rivals but that should not impede her quest for four in a row. VERDICT: Rapidly developing filly who has been primed for this race. 7-5

4. IANZHA LINKS: (3 ch f by Emperor Hall – Noassemblyrequired) – VERDICT: Ianzha Links is in a tough spot with her main priority being to earn. 25-1

5. MAKE UP ARTIST: (4 b f by Adore The Gold – Lipstick Lily) – Make Up Artist recovered from an early career injury at three to win four consecutive races as a four-year-old. VERDICT: Make Up Artist would prefer it shorter but has been freshened for this race. She should hit the board, with her noted front running style. 9-1

6. SENCITY: (4 dkb f by Sensational Slam – City Train) – VERDICT: The chances of Sencity winning the Distaff are slim. 5-1

7. AWESOME TREASURE (USA): (4 b f by Awesome of Course – Bossy Gal) – Awesome Treasure has been campaigning regularly in preparation for this race. VERDICT: Awesome Treasure is now in an easier spot and could run these close, sure to place. 9-2

8. SWEET N SMART (USA): (4 b f by Smarty Jones – Sweet Margi) – VERDICT: Very difficult seeing Sweet N Smart winning this race. 80-1

9. GO DEH GIRL (USA): (3 dkb f by Justin Phillip – Pontificating) – Failed to follow up on her second-place finish behind Lure of Lucy on October 31, after finishing down the track in a 6 ½ furlongs contest won by Excessive Force. Given her previous consistent efforts, that October 31 run can be thrown out. VERDICT: Go Deh Girl is still comfortable in the Distaff, and with the distance, not an issue, could once again be in the winning mix. 5-2

10. BEST DAUGHTER EVER (USA): (4 gr f by He's Had Enough – Family First) – Comes into this race after two consecutive victories. While Best Daughter Ever is on the improve, in the Distaff, she faces her toughest opposition to date. Will do her best running in the final two furlongs. VERDICT: Best Daughter Ever has reached this level based on some good performances. The trip is perfect for her style of running, plus she has been well prepared for this major race. 3-1