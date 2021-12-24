Will the Ian Levy Cup be the decider?

This year's renewal of the Grade One Ian Levy Cup is of added significance as the top two trainers Jason DaCosta and Anthony Nunes are locked in a tussle for the championship and this race could play a defining role in who becomes champion for 2021.

The $4-million Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event over 8 ½ furlongs (1,700m) will see current leading trainer DaCosta saddling three runners – King Arthur, Hover Craft and I Am Fred in the 12-horse field. While current champion Nunes also has three runners in morning-line favourite Further and Beyond, Santorini, and Sparkle Diamond.

Published below is an assessment of each starter in the Ian Levy Cup, which will be contested on Sunday, December 26, at Caymanas Park.

1. FURTHER AND BEYOND: (3 ch c by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Rumble) – Further and Beyond won the inaugural staging of the Jamaica Cup over 9 ½ furlongs (1,900m) on November 13. He then failed to catch Eroy in his next race over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) on November 27. Based on his recent running style of coming from behind, Further and Beyond will be even more at home over this distance and it will take something special to deny him. Further and Beyond will be partnered for the first time by Robert Halledeen, who has now set his trough in the camp of the champion trainer. If there is any hindrance in the path of Further and Beyond it can only be from being drawn at post-position one.

2. KING ARTHUR: (4 b c by Natural Selection – Geisha's Gift) – King Arthur, who is five from 11 this season, was expected to do much better than his fifth place in the November 13 Jamaica Cup over 9 ½ furlongs (1,900). King Arthur should now in tip-top shape for this trophy event as he is coming off 43 days of rest. He has been doing well at exercise, and gets a pull in the weights of one kilogramme. King Arthur is to be watched carefully.

3. SANTORINI: (3 ch g by Soul Warrior – Milestone) – Way above his pay grade and should be found wanting.

4. CRIMSON: (5 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Sarah Barracuda) – Played no part in the recent Jamaica Cup won by Further and Beyond. Crimson has since been rested and has been working well at exercise for this trophy race, and is not to be taken lightly. Note Linton Steadman rides for the first time.

5. HOVER CRAFT: (11 b g by He'stherealthing – Royal Pizza) – Hover Craft does not even have an outsider's chance of winning.

6. SPARKLE DIAMOND (USA): (5 ch h by Include – Myntz Connection) – Finished fifth in the recent None Such Sprint over six furlongs. Sparkle Diamond has had his issues but seems to be at his best at the right time for his trainer Nunes. He should be comfortable with this distance and is set to run surprisingly well.

7. ROY ROGERS: (5 gr gelding by Distorted – Soca Party) – Not expected to be a factor except for a while on the headlines.

8. I AM FRED (USA): (3 b g by Golden Lad – Happy Hailey) – I Am Fred has progressed well as his win on December 4 demonstrated. Comes into this race lightly weighted, and he may well use this advantage to gain a position on the board.

9. CALCULUS: (3 b c by Sensational Slam – Trinket Box) – Calculus should play his part and be competitive. Got out of his recent slumber with a compelling effort to win the prestigious Gold Cup on October 23 at seven furlongs. It was Calculus' third attempt in the Open Allowance grade as he defeated Further and Beyond by 2 ¾ lengths in a time of 1:25.0. Calculus has been tuned to the minutes and regular rider Shane Ellis is sure to provide the requisite assistance needed.

10. SUPREME SOUL: (5 ch h by Soul Warrior – Beware Baby) – Has been gaining some momentum of late but even this progress will not assist Supreme Soul winning.

11. ROJORN DI PILOT: (5 b h by Liquidity – I'm Magic) – Rojorn Di Pilot has won going a mile in the distant past but against these, it is difficult seeing him coming out on top.

12. EROY (USA): (4 b c by Khozan – Golden Bucket) – Turned the tables on Further and Beyond in a 7 ½ furlong event on November 27. Eroy faces Further and Beyond once again but on different terms. Eroy carries 56.0 kgs (123 lb) and the distance is longer by a furlong (200m) which is better suited by Further and Beyond. With that taken into consideration, Eroy might have to settle for a lesser share.