Will the 'Mast' be hoisted?

With no trophy race being offered on the 10-race card, the three-year-old and upwards Restricted Stakes event is expected to attract the most attention at the races tomorrow.

A small field of seven runners is down for competition going 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) for a total purse of $930,000.

Below is the analysis of each runner.

1. I AM FRED (USA): (3 b g by Golden Lad – Happy Hailey) – Earned his first win on local soil on August 7 over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m). Then I Am Fred got the better of his stable companion Baton Rouge by ¾ length in a time of 1:21.1. Steps up to compete, at a distance which he will enjoy based on his running style and now with improvement expected after four starts, I Am Fred is going to play a defining role in the outcome of this one.

2. GENTLE GIANT: (3 b c by Northern Giant – Awesome Camille) – Weakened when stretched out on July 17 over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) and that should be the same case tomorrow. Gentle Giant is not going to trouble the main principals when this race is being decided.

3. REGAL AND ROYAL: (3 b c by Soul Warrior – Wap) – Finished down the track in the recent Jamaica Derby over 12 furlongs on August 7. Regal and Royal should be more than comfortable in present company and is therefore expected to run a much better race with the distance just right and with the leading rider in the saddle.

4. HOIST THE MAST: (3 ch f by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Opulent) – Fast filly who was just caught by stablemate Go Deh Girl over the five-straight course on August 9. Hoist The Mast has little to fear in present company and should not find this trip too taxing and has every chance of winning. Of note is that Hoist The Mast is the only horse in this contest to win three races.

5. ALIMONY: (3 ch c by Legal Process – Kysha Baby) – Cannot get a winning vote in this one.

6. AWESOME CHOICE: (3 ch f by Sensational Slam – Lipstick Lily) – Down the track in the recent Jamaica Oaks at 10 furlongs, Awesome Choice is not going to be a factor based on current form. Yet, she likes to lead and my trouble others with her speed in the early part of the race.

7. ACTION ANN: (3 gr f by Sensational Slam – Lady Like) – Missing from action since here unplaced effort in the Portmore Cup earlier in the year, Action Ann returned to compete in the recent Jamaica Oaks over 10 furlongs and gave a creditable effort to finish fourth. Action Ann should be more comfortable here and is expected to put in an even better showing and maybe the spoiler.