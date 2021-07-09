Winning the Plate

King Arthur , the Derby conqueror of last year, continued to demonstrate his worth as a four-year-old by winning the 7 1/2-furlong Open Allowance King's Plate on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Caymanas Park.

Ridden by Anthony Thomas and trained by Jason DaCosta, King Arthur was winning his third race this season. He defeated reigning Horse of the Year Nipster (Robert Halledeen) with Roy Rogers (Jordan Barrett) third.

The King's Plate is competed for in honour of former Horse of the Year, A King Is Born.