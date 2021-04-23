Winning start for Big Jule

Big Jule made a winning start to his career in a three-year-old maiden contest at six furlongs on Monday, April 19, at Caymanas Park.

Big Jule, trained by Ian Parsard and ridden by Omar Walker, a bred in utero bay colt, won by 2 3/4 lengths while easing down in a time of 1:15.4 with splits of 23.3, 48.0.

Ballatelli with Bebeto Harvey in the saddle finished second and was followed across the line by another debutant colt, Lion Tamer (9/1), ridden by Romario Spencer.

The performance of Big Jule met some of the expectations of his connections.

“I was happy with the effort first time out. This is a horse that is very green. He is a May foal and for this reason, we have had to be babying him along.

“Based on his early promise going into the race, we just hoped that he would get the job done and we are thankful he did.

“ Big Jule faced some good horses and has a long way to go to get to where we really need him to reach, that is, a full-blown Classic contender.

“While Big Jule did some good things during the race, his greenest showed up at times while idling, just playing around.

“ Big Jule will learn in time,” assistant trainer Peter-John Parsard said.