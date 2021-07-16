With oppressive weight Mahogany takes on top sprinters God of Love, Patriarch, Father Patrick

The talented Mahogany returns for his second outing this season but faces stiff opposition against the country's leading sprinters God of Love and Patriarch as well as talented stablemate Father Patrick.

The three lock horns in a three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance/Graded Stakes call for the Thoroughbred Racing Hall-of-Fame Stakes Trophy tomorrow at Caymanas Park.

Below is the analysis of each runner in the six-furlong (1,200m) call.

1. ROJORN DI PILOT: (5 b c by Liquidity – I'm Magic) – Finished fourth in Lady Geeta Trophy on June 7. With the winner, Father Patrick, again present along with Mahogany, Rojorn Di Pilot can only hope to finish this race in a placing position. Note the tongue tie is off.

2. DUKE: (5 gr h by Casual Trick – Lady McBeth) – Consistent run-on sprinter who will enjoy this distance. Duke is not in the best of form of late, but if the going gets hot on the front end he is the best candidate to upset the out and out sprinters.

3. GOD OF LOVE: (5 b g by Adore The Gold – Shanda D) – Was just beaten by stablemate Patriarch over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) on June 26. God of Love should relish the additional half-a-furlong, although facing Mahogany and Father Patrick, could be a dangerous contender.

4. AWESOME TREASURE: (USA): (4 b f by Awesome of Course – Bossy Gal) – Going to every gig of late and again should be left behind in this one.

5. MAHOGANY: (4 ch g Sensational Slam - Mete-Orite) – Made a winning return to competitive racing with an authoritative victory by 4 ¾ lengths, covering the distance of six furlongs in a time of 1:13.3 backed with splits 23.0 x 46.2. Pitted with the burdensome weight of 59.0 kgs (131 lb), Mahogany must put every stride right carrying this oppressive burden to win, but he is supremely talented and that might get him home.

6. EL PROFESOR: (6 b g by Casual Trick – The Principal) – Has no chance of winning.

7. EAGLE ONE: (USA): (4 b c by Astrology – Frisky Cheerleader) – Improving with every start, this foreigner is poised to run well here based on the nature of the event. Eagle One can sit behind the leaders, and if they slip, don't be surprised if this importee makes a serious bid for victory.

8. FATHER PATRICK: (5 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Late Appeal) – Finished third behind Eagle One and King Arthur in the recent Eros Trophy over 7 ½ furlongs. Father Patrick led for most of the way but was obviously beaten by the distance. Now going over a distance in which he was a winner in the Lady Geeta Trophy, Father Patrick is primed to deliver the main challenge to his more decorated and touted stable companion, Mahogany. Can sit behind the leaders and then start his effort just before entering the straight. Has a live chance of winning this trophy race.

9. HARRY'S TRAIN: (USA): (6 ch m by Discreetly Mine – Sweet Dixie) – Cannot be recommended for a competitive run.

10. PATRIARCH: (6 b h by Casual Trick – Electrifying) – The current leading sprinter around who was a winner on last over 5 ½ furlongs beating stablemate God of Love. Patriarch knows only one way to run and that is going to the front but tomorrow he will not have an uncontested lead which might be his demise. Yet, Patriarch will disturb all rivals with his speed.

11. HOVER CRAFT: (11 b g by He'stherealthing – Royal Pizzaz) – Cannot manage these at this distance.