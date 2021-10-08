World Cup qualifiers on this week

After a fascinating weekend of football, when we saw some shocking upsets to the likes of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Bayern Munich, Benfica, and Ajax, to name a few, club football takes a break, and attention is turned to Qatar 2022 as teams battle to secure a place in next year's World Cup showpiece event.

Event # 1 – WCQ, Germany vs Romania

Germany have been cooking with good gas on their own patch of late, winning eight and drawing one of their previous nine fixtures, not to mention outscoring their opponents by 14 goals while conceding only two. Romania, on the other hand, have found the going tough on the road of late, losing four of their last trips away from home, including one at this same venue (Hamburg).

Germany have won all three games since Hansi Flick took over, beating Liechtenstein 2-0, Armenia 6-0, and getting by Iceland 4-0. They currently top their group by four points heading into this clash against Romania. The Germans will be confident of getting by the Romanians, having won three of their previous five head-to-head encounters, including their last two games. With that said, after finishing rock bottom of their group in the 2018 World Cup, the Germans are determined to qualify for Qatar 2022 and are on course to do so having won 5 of their last 6 matches.

Romania, meanwhile, are chasing Armenia for second place and head into this match on the back of two draws and one win to give themselves a chance of overhauling Armenia for the final qualifying spot in the group. The Romanians, who have not tasted defeat in their last three matches, will be aiming for a shock victory over the Germans, which would take them to second in the table, but their chances against this in-form, star-studded German side looks slim at best.

KEY STATS

Germany – have won 21 of their last 22 World Cup qualifying matches and have won five of their last six without conceding a single goal.

Romania – have lost three of their last six away matches in World Cup qualifiers.

Both sides – Germany have a 9-2 advantage in their head-to-head matches with Romania – they last beat the Romanians 1-0 back in March in Bucharest with Serge Gnabry scoring the winner.

The betting tip. Germany win.

Event # 2 WCQ – Latvia vs Holland

Latvia and Holland face each other today in a David vs Goliath 2022 World Cup qualifier as Holland aim to retain top spot in the group.

Host Latvia have no chance of securing a place in Qatar 2022 and will be playing for pride. Since the turn of the year, the Latvians haven't been doing well. In their last five matches they have just one win and three losses. They go into this match after a 0-0 draw with Montenegro, the second straight game in which they have failed to score. They have conceded two or more goals in three of their last five matches, with their only World Cup wins coming against minnows Gibraltar, and Andorra.

Having missed the 2018 World Cup, Holland have bounced back well and are now firm favourites to book an automatic spot to Qatar 2022. They lead the group with 13 points ahead of their trip to Latvia, which should be a routine victory for them. Holland started the qualifiers in shaky fashion but have rebounded quite nicely to lead the group. They have two straight wins – three in their last four matches – and have scored three or more goals in three of their last five matches. The Dutch will be confident of scoring a few more goals against a Latvian outfit who have no chance of advancing.

KEY STATS

Latvia – have failed to score in three of their last five World Cup qualification matches – they have also lost three of their last five home matches.

Holland – have scored three or more goals in three of their last five matches and have won seven of their last 10 matches, suffering just one defeat during that run.

Both sides – Holland have won their last four meeting against Latvia without conceding a goal, the combined score for those four matches is 13-0 in their favour.

The betting tip. Holland win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Germany vs Romania

Friday, October 8, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

GERMANY TO WIN $1.13 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,130

ROMANIA TO WIN $20.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $20,000

MATCH TO DRAW $9.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $9,000

Odds on the Home Team (Germany)

winning the game 4-0 at full time $7.80 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $7,800

Odds on the Away Team (Romania)

winning the game 1-2 at full time $60.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $60,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $18.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $18,000.

JUSTBET ODDS – Latvia vs Holland

Friday, October 8, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

LATVIA TO WIN $26.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $26,000

HOLLAND TO WIN $1.09 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,090

MATCH TO DRAW $11.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $11,000

Odds on the Home Team (Latvia)

winning the game 2-1 at full time $90.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $90,000

Odds on the Away Team (Holland)

winning the game 1-4 at full time $14.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $14,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $60.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $60,000.