Zooming in on the three year olds

At the start of every racing year the anticipation of most in the industry is the development of three year olds and their march towards racing glory in the Classic offerings.

Tomorrow (Saturday, January 8, 2022), that quest continues with a three-year-old Maiden Condition call going seven furlongs (1,400 metres).

Seven horses are entered with each being assessed in the preview published below in post-position order.

1 – EDDIETWENTYNINE: (3 ch c Northern Giant – Goldstardancer) – This chestnut colt has hit the board once in four starts. Eddietwentynine should again finish in the top four.

2 – ANOTHER WAVE: (3 b f Savoy Stomp – High Cube) – Another Wave will be making her third racetrack appearance and in two previous outings did show some talent by finishing third (first time), and then second behind Our Angel. Another Wave was running on at 6 ½ furlongs, making the extra half-furlong tomorrow to her liking.

3 – RORAIMA: (3 b c Bern Identity – Classic Princess) – This colt has raced once and that was 20 days ago when finishing in eighth place, 18 lengths behind the winner Our Angel and Another Wave. Roraima will have to improve beyond normal to be successful in this one.

4 – JUSTIN BIDEN: (3 ch c Lion Tamer – Wagon Wheel) – Has raced four times as a two-year-old with nothing much to show for his efforts. That trend will continue tomorrow. Note the tongue-tie has been taken off.

5 – SHADOWFAX: (3 b c Legal Process – Aretha) – Made his debut on Boxing Day and showed up prominently for a while without troubling the top four. Shadowfax having gained that experience and having continued to show improvement at exercise is now expected to do much better.

6 – HA GOW SIU MEI: (3 b c Sensational Slam – Gaining Traction) – Ha Gow Siu Mei has raced two times and has finished second on those two occasions. His last effort was on November 20 over seven furlongs and with the usual improvement expected Ha Gow Siu Mei has his best chance of getting off the mark.

7 – GREAT WAYNE: (3 b c Casual Trick – Classy Aviator) – Showed nothing on debut and that will continue. Note both the visor and tongue tie have been taken off.