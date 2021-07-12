'Heartbroken' Omar McLeod says he was 'robbed' of Olympic spot

LONDON, England – Omar McLeod, the 2016 Olympic Games 110m hurdles champion says he is “heartbroken” after being “robbed” of the opportunity to defend his title at the upcoming Tokyo Games.

McLeod was left off the Jamaican team after finishing last in the final at the recent Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Championships in Kingston.

Speaking at a press conference Monday ahead of his appearance at Tuesday's Wanda Diamond League meeting in London, an emotional McLeod accused the JAAA of turning its back on him and said he was looking for the same treatment given to others in his position.

The athlete, who had gone into the trials with the fastest time in the world, finished eighth in the final after hitting the first hurdle and under the rules of the JAAA was left out of the team for the Olympics.

McLeod, who was said to have suffered cramps in his legs before the final, after the semi-finals the previous night, also described the scheduling of the races as “ridiculous”.

“I am very heartbroken honestly,” he said, “I just don't think I was given or granted a fair opportunity to make the team with the most ridiculous schedule that I have ever seen in my years of track and field.”

McLeod, who has won every title available and holds the Jamaican national record, added: “I have never seen a ridiculous schedule like that where you have the semi-finals late in the evening without recovery and the country was in complete lock down so we were unable to get back to the hotel and get food… so my team and I we did the best we could, we went to a little lounge at the hotel and got some soup and a salad as that was all they had and trying to get back to the track at 5:00 the next morning for a final at 8:00am, I mean that is stupid.”

He said he was expecting to be treated better by the organisers.

“I mean you don't treat the...for an event that has your reigning Olympic champion you don't treat the event like that, give me a fair opportunity like everybody else to come and make the team, I didn't have the audacity not to show up at the trials thinking I was obligated to make the team, I went there ready to compete and earn my spot the rightful way.”

He told the press conference he suffered the cramps prior to the race.

“In the morning I had the most human moment where I had severe cramps before the race and in that moment I just did not know what to do and I thought my country would have had my back. We did a medical exemption hoping that...it has been done before (for) Usain Bolt and so many other athletes before where they could not run in the finals or something happened and they filled out a medical exemption, but that was Usain Bolt… you can't deny him from going to the championships and I thought I was in the same position knowing that I won my country all their major gold medals (and had) historic moments where I was the first Jamaican to win a gold medal in every championships and thought that I was going to be OK but my name was not on the list and so I am pretty heart broken.”

McLeod said they tried to appeal the decision but to no avail.

“My team and I we did everything we possibly could; we sent them emails, we went and met with the JAAA selection (committee), we did everything that we could; I put out a statement on social media just to tell what happened, I mean we did everything possible but the decision was up to them.”

-- Paul Reid