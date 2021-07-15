'Tegat' out as Mount Pleasant head coach

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Mount Pleasant FA have parted ways with head coach Paul 'Tegat' Davis.

News came by way of a release from the club explaining that Davis would no longer be in charge and that Technical Director, Walter Downes “will take charge of the team with immediate effect”.

“Mount Pleasant Football Academy wishes to announce the departure of Coach Paul Davis and his technical team. Mount Pleasant Football Academy takes this opportunity to thank Coach Paul Davis and his staff for the leadership of our senior team's technical program over the past four seasons. As a club we are forever grateful to him and his team for their service and wish them well in all future endeavours,” the release read.

Also in the release, the club pointed to the fact that they have been able to promote Academy players to the first team in the time that they have been in the top flight.

“The Club remains strong and resolute in attaining its sporting and community development goals as we move forward into what will be a new and exciting chapter and pivot towards a new era of growth.

“The successful introduction of six students from the Academy into the senior program, the development of our financial model and the further commercialization and growth of our brand are all actions we are proud of.”

Mount Pleasant is at least the second Jamaica Premier League club to have parted ways with head coaches after only three games played in the regular season.

Dunbeholden FC were the first team to announce a separation with their head coach Curtis Hamilton, just days after they suffered their second defeat of the season. Harold Thomas was brought in to replace Hamilton and this coincided with a 1-0 win for the St Catherine-based team over the previously unbeaten Cavalier FC last weekend.

The official reason given for the departure of Hamilton was that he had other commitments which afforded him less than enough time to remain in the job.

News also broke on Wednesday that Molynes United had brought in former Waterhouse FC coach Anthony Patrick.

However, Molynes have denied that they have parted ways with Calvert Fitzgerald who was brought in midway their tumultuous first season in the league before it got cancelled. Instead, they are insisting that Patrick has been added to the coaching staff to assist with the struggling outfit.

Molynes have picked up just one point from their first two games of the season, having rested in match week two and face Mount Pleasant at UWI on Sunday.