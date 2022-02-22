'It's all about the team,' insists Arnett's Cephas

Renaldo Cephas seems to be happy with shouldering the responsibility of being one of the main strikers for Arnett Gardens FC in the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) this season.

The powerfully built player, who features mainly as a winger on the left side for the West Kingston-based team, equalled his total tally of three goals last season, when he scored the opener in the 2-1 win over Vere United on Monday.

Cephas has scored in back-to-back matches for Arnett, his goal in match week four helping to earn his team a 1-1 draw with Harbour View.

The goal that he scored on Monday was similar to the strike against Harbour View, where he cut inside his marker from the left before firing home and he says that it's something that occurs in training daily.

“That goal that I scored came straight from the training ground. I work on it every day in training, so it's not a surprise to me that I scored the way I did.”

He has been playing with a smile on his face this season and is happy to be able to learn off of some of the senior players who have returned to the club, like Fabian Reid who has helped him to cope with the pressure of representing the legendary club.

“Playing for a team like Arnett Gardens comes with a lot of pressure. Fabian Reid and the other senior players taught us well, so it just came out on the day.”

The Arnett Gardens team had a steep learning curve last year as most of the team was very young and were playing with each other for the first time. But having learned some tough lessons and had experience added to their ranks, the mood is very different in 2022.

“We are going straight ahead this season. We are going straight ahead, so we just have to keep working hard and execute,” Cephas remarked.

Most strikers begin the season with a goal target in mind, but Cephas says he is just taking it a game at a time and is focused on helping the club win games and not on personal accolades.

“I don't have a goal target in mind, I just want to keep scoring for the team. It's all about the team,” he said.

He credits his good start in front of goal to having better players in the squad and a better vibe in the camp this year.

— Dwayne Richards