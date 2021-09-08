SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Head Coach Theodore Whitmore and Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) President Michael Ricketts have denied assertions in some quarters that the JFF interfered with squad selection culminating in Sunday's 0-3 World Cup qualifying loss to Panama.

Whitmore said any such talk is “a distraction” as the team prepares for the qualifier away to Costa Rica this evening.

Ricketts, in San Jose to watch today's encounter, was also dismissive, labelling talk of JFF interference as “absolute nonsense”.

After bravely losing 1-2 to Mexico in the Mexican capital last week, the Reggae Boyz made expected wholesale changes to the squad for the Panama contest at the National Stadium in Kingston.

A number of British-born players, who were barred by their clubs in the United Kingdom from making the Mexico journey due to travel restrictions stemming from the novel coronavirus pandemic, were named in the 23-man squad.

No fewer than eight of them — including West Ham United's Michail Antonio — were given starts against Panama.

The Jamaicans, looking disorganised and lacklustre, were blown away by the visitors, who raced into a two-nil lead at the interval. Though not as dominant in the second half, Panama added a third to seal a lopsided victory.

“What people are saying about the selection is just a distraction from the job we have,” Whitmore said during an interview with the Jamaica Observer at the team hotel in San Jose.

“I'm the coach of the team, and regardless of what, I'm the coach of the team. Whatever happened [against Panama] 'Tappa' is the coach of the team,” he emphasised.

Earlier, the Observer also caught up with the JFF boss.

“I would not impose on any national coach in terms of team selection. It [any allegation of interference] is absolute nonsense.” he said

“What the JFF did was to provide options. The JFF got in contact with these players, sorted out their travel documents, and made them available to the coach and for the senior men's programme. But, at no time at all has anybody from the JFF instructed Coach Whitmore that these players must play. It is not true.

“In their [team coaches] wisdom they would have selected players based on the tight schedule, I would think. It is left up to him [Whitmore], and it is left up to his coaching staff to make selections,” Ricketts reiterated.

Today's match against Costa Rica is the third in seven days for all eight teams involved in the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers.