All-rounder hopes ton brings batting recognition

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — All-rounder Raymon Reifer said Thursday he hoped his hundred against England would further strengthen his credibility as a top-tier batsman.

The 30-year-old struck a wonderful 106 for CWI's President's XI on the penultimate day of their four-day tour match at Coolidge Cricket Ground, a knock which propelled the host side to 264 all out in response to England's 466 for six declared.

Reifer counted 15 fours and two sixes in an innings spanning 182 deliveries and 4¼ hours.

“I am feeling really proud about that hundred. I've worked from the beginning of the season very hard, and the rewards are starting to show now,” said the left-hander.

“Hopefully, it starts to make people look at me more as a batsman. Hopefully it does that. If not, I'll just continue to score runs whenever I get the chance.”

He added: “I always think I can bat better than I can bowl but obviously with roles in teams, it obviously allowed me to do probably more bowling than batting. But whenever I get the opportunity to bat I just try to make the best of my ability.”

Reifer's innings came with the President's XI under pressure at 48 for three after they lost Devon Thomas in the second over before he had added to his overnight one.

The Barbadian then put on 118 for the fourth wicket with Keacy Carty who made 57 after resuming the morning on eight.

“When I started, they were bowling well so I just tried to stay patient and when I got the scoring opportunities, just try to capitalise [on those], and then obviously I started to flow so the pace of the innings was a little faster then,” Reifer explained.

“I just tried to play the situation as much as possible. [I] just kept adjusting to how the pitch played and then finally one got me.”

He was referring to his dismissal late in the final session when he was lbw to one that crept along the pitch from left-arm spinner Jack Leach (4-62).

Reifer averaged 46 for Barbados Pride over the first two rounds of the Regional First Class Championship last month, putting his name firmly in the selection crosshairs.

And even though missing out on selection for the first Test starting here next week, Reifer said he was keeping hope alive of returning to the highest level.

“I would surely like to play some more Test cricket but I have one day left here [in this match] so I will just focus on that and take it one day at a time.”