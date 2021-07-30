'Big 12' Brown burdened by mental struggles, says coach

TOKYO, Japan — Dewith Frazer, trainer of Jamaica's super heavyweight boxer Ricardo “Big 12” Brown, believes his charge was let down by the burden of the mental struggles he has had to endure since childhood.

Brown lost on a 4-1 split decision, after judges Mariya Kavaklieva of Bulgaria, Miguel Anco Bobadilla of Peru and Muhammad Putra Pohan of Indonesia scored the bout 10-9, 10-9, 10-9 for a 30-27 total.

Judge Antonio Aciga Fula of Uganda scored the bout 10-8, 10-9, 10-9 for a 30-26 final, while Russian Federation judge Yaroslav Renev scored the bout 10-9, 9-10, 9-10 for a narrow 29-28 result in favour of Brown at the end of the super heavyweight preliminary fight inside the Kokugikan Arena.

“Due to whatever the reason was Ricardo didn't perform as well as he could and as this tournament progresses I learn a little bit more about his past,” Frazer told the Jamaica Observer.

“I realise he has a huge burden on his shoulders because from a very poor childhood where for two years he lived outside where his stepfather would not allow him in the house. To come from those environments you don't believe you deserve good things. He has now picked himself up, he's doing very well, his life is going well, he's got a little boy that he's taking care of and he feels some pride in that and he's pulled himself together, he's come a long way,” added Frazer, who represented Jamaica at welterweight boxing at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Frazer, who has also trained boxers at two other Olympic Games, argues that when a boxer has a medal at the Pan Am Games it is a huge accomplishment. He noted that during the last two years in Canada not only has Brown improved on his diplomacy, but he's also learned how to be disciplined, how to focus and that yesterday unfortunately the burden of just carrying so much hopes overwhelmed him, but it is something that he thinks he (Brown) will learn from and now as a coach I can work on that.

He added: “Being a flag bearer is a great honour and I don't think he realised the importance of that until the number of comments and people calling him and I think it was overwhelming for him, but at the same time I tried to explain to him it was the love of the people and Jamaica is a passionate country that supports its athletes.”

Frazer promised that “Big12” will make Jamaica proud eventually, though yesterday he thought Brown started slowly, before improving in the last two rounds.

“Today I felt it was definitely an opponent that we could have defeated, although this guy is way more experienced than him, but I didn't think that played a part in it.”

Frazer said he thought Brown's demise was as a result of a mental meltdown.

“I think it was mostly the mental part of it (bout) and now I know as a coach and that someone is going to make sure that he gets better. I'm going to work on that part now, which is more difficult than the physical part of boxing but it's part of the growth of myself as a coach. I got to find out the weakness of my athletes and try to make sure they excel in every situation possible.

“The Olympic Games is the biggest competition for any amateur athlete as they carry the burden of their flag and the country on their shoulder. Ricardo has a certain passion for Jamaica and that flag and today while he may not feel like the best he definitely wants to be the best and represent Jamaica in a positive way,” Frazer said.