Girlz cruise

Jamaica's senior Reggae Girlz produced a workmanlike performance to get their Concacaf Women's Championship qualifying show on the road with a 4-0 beating of Bermuda at the National Stadium on Thursday.

With nine of 13 players from the 2019 World Cup in the starting line-up, it was always expected that three points would be in the bag for the Girlz. Incidentally, they repeated the 4-0 scoreline against the same opponents from the 2018 qualifiers.

Though it was by no means a flawless display, particularly on the part of talismanic striker Khadija “Bunny” Shaw who was not her usual clinical self, Vinimore “Vin” Blaine's side did enough to get the job done.

Rising star Jody Brown (21st minute) opened the scoring with her ninth international goal, with back-to-form Trudi Carter registering her 11th goal in the 30th. Shaw then came to the fore later in the contest with a brace in the 79th and 90+3 minutes.

With the win, the Jamaicans joined Dominican Republic, who hammered Grenada 9-0 on three points, but are in second on goal difference. Cayman Islands is the other team in Group C.

Only the winner from each of the six groups will progress to join top-ranked teams USA and Canada in the final eight-team tournament scheduled to take place July 4-18 in Mexico.

After a tentative start, in which they chose to knock the ball around in response to Bermuda's high line, the Girlz gradually grew into their game. They had their first real break in the eighth minute when Kayla McCoy released Shaw behind defenders, but the striker unselfishly went for the pass instead of the shot and was dispossessed.

The Girlz went close to breaking the deadlock three minutes later when Brown's pass picked out Carter, who released a stinging right-footed shot that came back off the underside of the crossbar, with Shaw's header on the rebound, also hitting the woodwork.

As the game progressed, the Girlz took their time in breaking down what seemed to be a disciplined Bermudan defensive line and eventually opened the scoring in the 21st minute.

Shaw connected with Carter to breach the defence before the former's cross in the six-yard box was mishandled by Bermuda custodian Micah Pond, leaving Brown to finish from close range.

In truth, Bermuda offered very little in attack, and that allowed the Girlz to enjoy a sustained attacking spell throughout creating a number of half-chances before Shaw and Brown combined to provide service for Carter, who fired home on the half-hour mark to make it two-nil.

With the score remaining unchanged at the break, Bermuda would have felt some accomplishment having limited the scoring and that was reflected immidiately on the resumption when they had their lone shot on goal, albeit wayward, courtesy of Aaliyah Nolan.

The Girlz then regained their momentum and should have pushed farther ahead in the 49th when Chinyelu Asher's cross found Brown wide open, but the young striker was indecisive whether she wanted to lay off a pass for Shaw or go for broke. She eventually lost a handle on the ball.

It was more of the same well past the hour mark as the chances fell but weren't taken, leaving the limited spectators in the grandstand yearning for more.

They thought they had it in the 78th when substitute Kalyssa Van Zanten got away from defenders, but failed to sort her feet out in time to get the shot off.

The debutant was again involved a minute later with her shot being blocked by Pond, but only in the path of Shaw who finished with some authority, perhaps as a means of airing her displeasure for an earlier caution.

Shaw was again sent on her way by Van Zanten, but the striker again went for a pass instead of a shot, but the ball went behind the intended target, substitute Mireya Grey.

But Shaw later redeemed herself when another substitute, Tiernny Wiltshire, provided a pass which she rifled home to complete her brace and the Girlz's fourth in time added to cap the win.

Teams: Jamaica — Rebecca Spencer, Chantelle Swaby, Allyson Swaby, Sashana Campbell, Dominique Bond-Flasza(Tiernny Wiltshire 81st), Chinyelu Asher, Trudi Carter(Kalyssa Van Zanten 62nd), Olufolasade Adamolekun(Mireya Grey 61st), Kayla McCoy(Vyan Sampson 88th), Jody Brown(Mikayla Dayes 82nd), Khadija Shaw

Subs not used: Sydney Schneider, Yazmeen Jamieson, Alika Keene, Logan McFadden, Gabrielle Gayle, Tiffany Cameron, Malikae Dayes

Booked: Shaw (66th)

Bermuda — Micah Pond, Koa Goodchild(Symira Lowe 82nd), Victoria Davis, Jenna Rempel, Danni Watson(Keunna Dill 57th), Nia Christopher, Aaliyah Nolan (Jya Ratteray Smith 82nd), Eva Frazzoni, Leilanni Nesbeth, K'Shaela Burch Waldron, Jaden Masters (Marley Christian 70th)

Subs not used: Zakhari Turner, Terrinae Trott, Trinae Edwards, Emily Cabral, Delia Ebbin, Khyla Brangman, Katelyn Medeiros

Booked: Watson (23rd)

Referee: Astrid Gramajo (GUA)

Assistant referees: Iris Vail (GUA); Delia Roxanna Vega Recinos (GUA)

Fourth official: Mayary Cartagena (GUA)

Match Commissary: Gwen Salmon (ATG)