Hard road ahead

With a World Cup appearance already under her belt, Khadija “Bunny” Shaw is eyeing more international success with her Reggae Girlz teammates, but believes it will require more than just their on-pitch exploits to repeat the feat.

Shaw pointed out that without the adequate financial support and preparation, their hunt for a spot at the 2023 global showpiece in Australia/New Zealand could be even more difficult than it was in 2018.

The 24-year-old recalled how the road to France was marred by obstacle after obstacle and that it took sheer determination and a will to succeed to get them across the line.

Now Shaw is hoping for the full backing of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) to add more value to their chances of another successful campaign, especially with the France 2019 experience under their belt.

“It is going to take more than what it took the last time. But I'm pretty confident that we can qualify because, you know, we went to the World Cup, and we know what we can improve on based on all the mistakes that we made,” Shaw told the Jamaica Observer in a recent interview.

“So hopefully, with us being fully prepared, and the federation being behind us along the way, everything will be organised and communicated properly so that when we go out on the pitch, we can just play and focus on producing quality performances,” she added. Though she was not a part of the team for the US Soccer 2021 Women's National Team Summer Series in Houston, Shaw believes those two games were key indicators of the Reggae Girlz progress, particularly where their depth in the player pool is concerned.

Despite over 15 months of inactivity, Hubert Busby's side topped 38th ranked Nigeria 1-0, before going down 0-4 to world champions and number one ranked United States.

“I thought we played well compared to the teams that we were competing against...the US is in camp almost every month and Nigeria is a quality team. So for us to be out of football for 16 or 18 months and performed the way we did in a tournament like that was really good. There were a lot of lessons learned, but there was also a lot of good things that they could take from the game,” the striker, who will suit up for Manchester City in the upcoming Women's Super League (WSL) season, reasoned.

She continued: “I spoke with two of the new players, Drew Spence and Rebecca Spencer, and based on those conversations, it sounds like they are two great individuals, and obviously, me watching the WSL, I've also seen them play as well.

“So I think having players like those come into the team is just something good; it's a different vibe that we need just as any other team. So I think it is just for them to come in gel with the team as fast as possible and hopefully they could be fully integrated moving forward.”

For their upcoming fixtures, the 51st-ranked Reggae Girlz will face Dominican Republic, Bermuda, Grenada and Cayman Islands in Group C of the first phase of the revamped Concacaf Women's Championship — which now serves as a qualifier for both the World Cup and Olympic Games.

After group stage play, where each nation will play two matches at home and two away, the top finisher in each of the groups will advance to the Women's Championship, joining the top two-ranked teams, United States and Canada, who received byes.

While they overwhelming favourites to justify top seed and progress from the first phase, Shaw stressed that more needs to be done to build the team to ensure they are more competitive against more formidable opponents.

“I think some of the things we could do is have a better structure, being more professional and having been better communication. Those are some little things that make a big difference in football.

“Having a proper structure and a good communication means that when we come into camp we already know what is necessary or what needs to be done instead of when we come, everything is a scramble,” Shaw noted.

For the Women's Championship, USA, Canada and the six group winners from the qualifiers will be divided into two groups of four teams.

The top two finishers in each group will qualify for the competition's semi-finals and guarantee their place in the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, both group stage third-place finishers will advance to a Fifa Women's World Cup intercontinental play-off.

“We need games and we need more camps in order to be able to adjust properly and quickly. Because if we want to compete against some of the best teams in the world, we can't just go into the tournament and hope that talent will see us through.

“We don't want to show up to games, we want to go and compete, but in order for us to compete, we have to be properly prepared. So I think with a proper structure in place, we could improve and progress tremendously,” she ended.