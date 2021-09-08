'Bunny' Shaw scores on Man City début, hungry for more goals

In the build-up to her début appearance for Manchester City, Khadija “Bunny” Shaw made her intentions clear that she would relish the challenge of going up against some of the world's best strikers and defenders in the FA Women's Super League (WSL).

Then, Shaw was referring to her chances of joining what is expected to be a heated battle for the coveted Golden Boot in 2021/22 season of the cut-throat league following her impressive exploit of 24 goals in 21 appearances for Division 1 Feminine side Bordeaux earlier this year.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old striker, who joined Manchester City on a three-year deal in July, duly announced her arrival in the WSL when she tapped home a low cross from fellow débutante Hayley Raso from close range in the 38th minute in City's season opening 4-0 thumping of Everton at Goodison Park.

“Yeah, I am happy for sure... the aim was to come out here and help the team, and you know my position; my task is always to score goals. So, to score on my début, I am absolutely buzzing, but you know we just have to continue working,” Shaw said in a post-match interview with talkSPORT.

With that being the first of what she hopes will be many more to come, Shaw, who sports the number 21 jersey, is eyeing more improvement, as she aims to fulfil her ambitions of extending her rich goalscoring form.

Australia's Sam Kerr of Chelsea, who was last season's top striker, as well as Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal, and England's Fran Kirby, also of Chelsea, are some of those Shaw will have to outperform if she is to top the scoring chart.

“It [WSL] is very competitive, athletic, and very physical, and that is what I am for. That is what I want to be tested,” the Jamaican international declared.

“So to come in this league and to have a lot of strong challenges, I think is something I need to improve on, and it will help me to improve and, of course, I can get a knock on everybody else too,” she added.

The prolific Shaw, who was making her second appearance for the club, after featuring in their first leg Champions League second-round tie against Real Madrid, once again credited Jamaican-born England international Raheem Sterling for the added motivation.

“It is great [to be at City with Sterling]... his energy is motivating, and I spoke to him quite a few times. He is always motivating and encouraging me, so it is good to have that extra push to help me to keep going,” she noted.

While she has a star-studded cast — England's Lucy Bronze, Chloe Kelly and Jill Scott, along with Scotland's Caroline Weir and Canada's Janine Becky, among others — to support her ambitions, Shaw readily admits that success of the Gareth Taylor-coached team far outweighs any individual achievements she might acquire along the way.

“It's a long season, and, like I said, for me, winning trophies is most important and obviously I am a striker so I want to score goals,” Shaw shared.

“I enjoy being in front of the goal but, at the end of the day, winning trophies is the main target. So if that means making a pass or a tackle to help the team then that is what I am going to do. But, personally, it [my ambition] is just to score as many goals as possible and progress and help the team,” she ended.