Calabar's Lawrence throws personal best 19.15m

A world Under-20 leading and personal best 19.15m throw in the shot put from Calabar High's Kobe Lawrence highlighted Tuesday's Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Qualification series at Stadium East as high school track and field restarted in Jamaica.

The massive heave by Lawrence beats his previous best 18.28m with the 6kg implement set in March and saw him comfortably over the qualifying mark of 18.30m for the World Under-20 championships set for Nairobi, Kenya in August.

He had just two legal throws as he opened with 16.98m, then produced his mighty heave before fouling the next four throws with his teammate Denzs Simmonds taking second with 16.86m and Jamaica College's Tyrece Thompson placing third with 16.20m.

Lawrence joins Kingston College's discus thrower Ralford Mullings as qualifiers for the World Under-20 in the throwing events as the latter had secured his spot earlier in the year with his world leading 63.69m.

Jamaica College's Zachary Campbell won the boys' Class Two shot put with 16.59m, Calabar High's Delano Lawrence was second with 14.77m and Jamaica College's Josh-Ty Brown was third with 14.64m.

Meanwhile, Immaculate Conception's Maja Henry won the Class Two girls' shot put with a mark of 13.00m, just ahead of her teammate Juliet Smith's 12.86m with Dacia Campbell of Morant Bay taking third with 12.63m

Jheanelle Gordon of Alpha Academy won the Class One girls' shot put with 12.01m, Excelsior's Ashanti Wright was second with 11.77m and Immaculate Conception's Safeya Woolcock was third with 11.56m.

Athletes from Wolmer's Boys' dominated the Class One long jump that was wind-aided with Waukeem Walters winning with 7.43m (9.1m/s) followed by Langel Atkinstall-Daley 7.25m (6.5m/s) and Orlando Russell 7.11m (2.5m/s).

Calabar High's Nathan Wade won Class Two with a wind-aided 7.15m (4.0m/s) and was followed by two Kingston College jumpers — Jaydon Hibbert- 6.93m (5/7m/s) and Anthony Willis 6.75m (4.0m/s).

Jahrod Laird of Calabar High won the Class Three long jump with 6.29m, (3.7m.s) with two Kingston College jumpers filling out the top three — Roshawn Onfroy with 5.98m (5.2m/s) and Daniel Clarke's 5.73m (1.3m/s).

Samoya Neil of Excelsior won the Class One girls' long jump with a wind-aided 5.58m (4.6m/s), Lamoy Duffus of the Queen's School was second with 5.25m (1.8m/s) and Alpha Academy's Crystal Walker was third with 5.12m (3,8m/s).

St Elizabeth Technical's Rojrika Campbell won the Class Two girl's long jump with 5.50m (2.1m/s), while Alpha Academy's Akailia Stephenson topped Class 3 with 5.20m (3.2m/s) ahead of St Andrew High's Keianna Walker was second with 4.42m (3.8m/s) and Alpha's Kaylah Scott 4.37m (4.5m/s).

Excelsior High's Daina Morrison took the girls' javelin open with 31.35m, Morant Bay's Dacia Campbell was second with 29.29m and Excelsior's Teiolla Harvey was third with 27.32m.

— Paul Reid