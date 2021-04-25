'Champs' all the way!

Don Wehby, group CEO for GraceKennedy Group, the main sponsors of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships (“Champs”), has given his full support to the staging of the event that has been set for next month.

After being cancelled last year when the first few cases of the coronavirus were discovered on the island, the Government gave approval last week for the event to be staged May 11-15 at National Stadium under strict protocols to ensure the safety of all the stakeholders.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer, Wehby said just as they were in full support of the cancellation last year, with all the new information that has been compiled since then, the event that has been the first big stage for generations of Jamaican track and field stars should go on.

“As I said last year, the decision to cancel Champs 2020 was an extremely difficult one, but with the overwhelming uncertainty associated with outset of the pandemic at that time, looking back, I know it was the right one,” he said.

“Similarly, the decision to stage Champs 2021 was also difficult, but unlike last year, this year we are armed with significantly more information about the COVID-19 virus and the protocols which have been proven to stop its spread. I am confident that with the necessary protocols in place and the safety of all participants being everyone's number one priority, the decision to go ahead with Champs this year is the right one,” he said.

Champs, Wehby said, was important in the entire scheme of the sport here.

“The ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Champs plays a huge role in the development of young Jamaican athletes. It really is a national institution, arguably the best event of its kind in the world. Over the years Champs has laid the foundation for some of the very best of our Jamaican athletes, who have gone on to deliver record-breaking performances on the world stage,” he noted.

Wehby said back-to-back cancellation of the event would have had a negative impact, especially on the older athletes, especially those who would be leaving school.

“Each year, student-athletes use the opportunity of Champs to showcase their talents as they vie for athletic scholarships and other opportunities in track and field. I know first-hand the benefits that come with participating in Champs from my own experience competing while at St George's College. The impact of yet another cancellation of Champs on the student-athletes, particularly those from Class One who would be competing for the last time, would have been devastating, life changing even,” the business executive reasoned.

He added that the organisers had this particular group of students, plus all others, in mind, as they championed the cause for Champs 2021 to go ahead.

“Proceeding with staging Champs this year is in the interest of all the students who will participate. They are the reason we are going ahead with the event,” Wehby said.

He was asked if he thought the Government and ISSA were doing the right thing by staging Champs even while the country was still seeing positive cases in triple digits daily, despite the numbers trending down.

“As previously mentioned, the decision to stage Champs in 2021 was not taken lightly. It came after much deliberation and consultation with stakeholders, including the student athletes and their parents, school administrators, sponsors, organisers and government ministries and agencie.

“While we acknowledge that there are some risks associated with its staging, I am satisfied that everyone involved in the planning of Champs understand that the safety of participants — our nation's youth, and our citizens —cannot be compromised.

“As sponsors, GraceKennedy relies on the organisers, relevant authorities and public health experts to guide the staging of the event, to ensure that the safety of our citizens is balanced with allowing our student athletes this life changing opportunity.

“ ISSA has made a commitment not only to GraceKennedy, the GOJ and Champs participants, but to the people of Jamaica, that appropriate COVID-19 protocols will be put in place and strictly adhered to, to protect the health of all involved in the staging of the event — safety is paramount,” Wehby asserted.

He said his company as title sponsor was satisfied with the safety of the measures arrived at between the government and ISSA.

“Since February this year, GraceKennedy has been engaging with ISSA around the staging of JAAA qualification Trials in the lead up to Champs. These JAAA qualification trials were held with GOJ approval, in lieu of the developmental meets which usually precede Champs.

“The trials were executed successfully, without incident, thanks to the rigorous protocols put in place to ensure that they remained as safe as possible from a COVID-19 standpoint. The protocols used during the trials are in keeping with international best practice for the staging of track and field events during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wehby stated.

The protocols, according to Wehby, had been “been tried and tested at meets overseas for several months”, adding that, “the safety measures which will be used during Champs in May will build on these protocols and will include 'Champs-specific' safety measures as dictated by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Ministry of Education and ODPEM”.

“The Champs COVID-19 measures not only consider the health and safety of participants on site, they also consider transportation and accommodation arrangements. All participants in Champs 2021 will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test taken no more three days before the event. Participants will also be fully briefed on the protocols, and a COVID-19 compliance team will be established to ensure adherence to the safety measures.”

Wehby also weighed in on a previous call by the National Parent-Teacher Association of Jamaica (NPTAJ) for the cancellation of Champs and that its proceeds be used to provide educational supplies for students.

However, a meeting between the NPTAJ and ISSA appeared to have softened the stance of the national parents and teachers body.

“I was pleased to hear that following that meeting, going forward ISSA and NPTAJ have agreed to work together in the interest of the students. In the coming weeks ISSA will also continue engaging with the NPTAJ and all other Champs stakeholders, to alleviate all safety concerns surrounding the hosting of the event, to ensure it is a success,” Wehby noted.

More details of the 2021 Champs COVID-19 protocols, he said, will be shared in the coming weeks.

“The GK team, ISSA and the relevant authorities are doing everything in their power to protect the safety of everyone involved in the staging of this year's meet,” Wehby concluded.