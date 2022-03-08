Coach Simmons says matchups key to outcome

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Head Coach Phil Simmons has pointed to two explosive matchups which he believes can influence the outcome of the three-Test series against England.

Speaking Monday on the eve of the opening Test set to bowl off at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium here, Simmons said the impact of the world-rated all-rounders Jason Holder and Ben Stokes, along with the run-scoring of Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Joe Root, could be pivotal.

“I think one of the things that will play a part is how well the two all-rounders cancel out each other, as in Stokes and Jason,” Simmons said.

“And the other part is how well the two captains bat and how well the opposing team can restrict the two opposing captains. I think that is going to be two big factors in this series.”

The 30-year-old Holder, the home side's captain during England's last tour of the region, three years ago, is the number one-ranked all-rounder in the ICC charts.

He averages nearly 31 from 53 Tests, which have also yielded 138 wickets at 27 runs apiece. His monumental maiden double hundred in the first Test against England at Kensington Oval in 2019 set the tone for West Indies' series win.

The sixth-ranked Stokes averages 36 with the bat and has taken 167 wickets at 32 runs apiece.

Root, meanwhile, is England's leading Test batsman and one of the world's best, boasting nearly 10,000 runs and an average of nearly 50. Likewise, Brathwaite is the Caribbean side's marquee run-scorer with 4,400 runs and an average of 32.

Simmons said the recall of John Campbell — who made his debut on England's last tour of the Caribbean — to rekindle an opening partnership with Brathwaite augured well for the batting order.

“The last time England were here, and we beat England, the opening pair was Kraigg and John Campbell,” Simmons noted.

“Let's hope that's a good omen for us because they're back together. They gave the team some good starts, so that's what we've been talking about — getting a good start and making sure the top four put things together and not leave it for the lower order.”

While West Indies have largely depended on their seamers for the bulk of wicket-taking, spin is also expected to play a key role in the series, and the hosts have included the services of left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul.

Off-spinner Roston Chase's eight-wicket haul in the second innings at Bridgetown helped topple England by an innings in 2019, and Simmons said he was cognisant of what was required from the side's slow bowlers.