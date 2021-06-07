'I AM HUNGRY'

Two-time Olympic 100m gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce sent shock waves around the track and field world on Saturday morning when she ran an astonishing 10.63 seconds to break the Jamaican national record of 10.70 seconds held jointly with reigning Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson Herah.

In becoming the first Jamaican woman to break the 10.70-second barrier, Fraser-Pryce established herself as the second-fastest woman ever in the history of track and field with the time she ran and she is now currently the fastest woman alive.

It was the first time that the Elite Track Club athlete was competing at the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA)/Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Olympic Destiny Series, having been away competing in Europe and the Middle East at the two previous meetings.

Her performance at the third and final meet in the series is no doubt the highlight performance of the inaugural staging of this unique series and gives credence to it becoming a part of the local track and field landscape going forward.

Speaking with reporters after her historic run, Fraser-Pryce, who was clearly overcome with joy, gave praises for her performance to a higher power.

“Man, look at God, that's all I can say, look at God!”

With the whole world having to wait for an extra year for the staging of the Olympic Games due to the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus, the 34-year-old acknowledged the importance of patience in the pursuit of goals and dreams.

“Delay is no denial, honestly, and that's a big, big, big testimony from me. This morning, first I thought I was running first [race] and then I heard the 200m [was running] first.

“So, I was staying calm and making sure that I had this good run before the National Championships because I don't have any more races before that.”

Fraser-Pryce underlined the importance of competing at the meet on Saturday, but admitted to surprising even herself with how fast she ran.

“I was looking forward to putting in a solid race…technique and getting everything together before I get to the National Championships.

“In terms of the 10.6, I really wasn't looking for a 10.6 to be honest and I think that was, for me, a good thing because I was just focused on executing, and my coach has always said, once I execute, he knows I will do well.”

She was, however, able to explain why she ran so fast and even indicated that there may be even more to come.

“I have been doing some crazy training. Coach and I have been working very hard, especially on endurance, because there is still work to be done, especially the last 30 metres. So, I am really working on that, I am working on my technique overall, staying composed during any competition, no matter who I line up against.

“So, it's just been good and I am grateful that we have been able to put together this run. I am really excited.”

As to whether there is still hunger for more glory, Fraser-Pryce pointed to her new record as the indicator.

“The 10.6 should tell you that I am hungry; I have been training real hard and I am just glad that I was able to do it.”

Fraser-Pryce will next compete at the Jamaica National Championships scheduled for Thursday, June 24 to Sunday, June 27 for a chance to participate at her fourth consecutive Olympic Games.