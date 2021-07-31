It is often said that success is not the key to happiness, but happiness the key to success.

That is the view taken by young karting sensation Alex Powell as he reflected on how his journey in the recently concluded FIA Karting European Championship came to an end.

The American-born Powell was headed for a key top-three finish in the decisive leg of the four-round championship in Zuera, Spain, when he got involved in a crash on the last lap of the 20-plus lap race, which ruined his chances of securing an historic podium finish in the overall battle.

Stooped over with his face in his hand, Powell was a picture of anger and disappoint after exiting his crashed kart, knowing that it would take a miracle for him to retain third position.

When all was said and done, the 13-year-old placed fourth in the overall championship on 58 points, a mere two points behind Belgium's Ean Eyckmans (60 points), as Great Britain's Freddie Slater (99points) wrapped up another European Junior title. Matheus Ferreira (65 points) of Brazil was second.

Amidst the disappointment, Powell was able to put on a brave face, as he came to grips with the misfortune which he accepted as an act of fate.

“I was quite disappointed of course, because we got so close,” Powell told the Jamaica Observer from the airport in New York as he awaited a flight to Miami where he resides.

“European champion was kind of out of the question, but it was definitely going to be vice-champion until the last lap. But I guess these kinds of things happen, they always happen and unfortunately, that's how the sport is.

“So for sure I was disappointed, angry and sad, but I knew that I couldn't change what happened, so I thought I could try and learn from the race. I don't think there are many things I did wrong, but all I knew was that I needed to get over it because at the end of the day it happened,” he reasoned.

Prior to the mishap, Powell had been a model of consistency producing creditable performances in Belgium, France and Italy to position himself as a title contender.

“It is very hard to take, but at least I know we are fighting for the win, which is the most important part of all this. We were battling to win a European Championship final and if I had pulled it off it would have been an amazing achievement not only for me, but for Jamaica and the entire Caribbean,” Powell, the cousin of former 100m record holder Asafa Powell, explained.

On that note, the KR Motorsport representative, who has three-career win in the OK-Junior category, summed up the overall championship as a major success where his overall development is concerned.

“It was still a decent result, it could have been better but we know for next year, these were the things that I did right and what I can do different to make it even better. So I am looking forward to next year,” he said in regards to the European championship.

However, with the big World Championship still to come in December, Powell now has a month's break to regroup and enjoy his childhood days, before heading back into action in early September.

The World Champions is scheduled to take place in Brazil.

“It (the break) gives me the opportunity to reset my mind before we go again. So the focus is on the build up to the World Championship,” Powell noted.

“I am very happy and proud to have taken a big step forward, especially in the past three to four months; my driving has taken a big step forward which is good.

“So I am just looking forward to the next race with a clear mind knowing that barring the mishap, that final race could have been mine. So I know that the potential is there and we will carry that with us for the remainder of the year,” he ended.