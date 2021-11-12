Uphill battle

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Execution has been the buzzword adopted by Reggae Boyz Head Coach Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore in the build-up to tonight's critical Concacaf World Cup qualifier against El Salvador.

The 24-member Jamaica squad features household names of players in European and North American football leagues.

But as was reaffirmed in the Boyz 0-3 home loss to Panama in September, names on a team sheet mean little to nothing if industry, cohesion and understanding are lacking.

So when, during yesterday's press conference, Whitmore was asked to give his take on having the likes of West Ham United forward Michail Antonio and Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey to call on, the Jamaica coach steered clear of individual assessment.

“Every player who represents the national team is a very important part of the national team, not only Michail Antonio. We have 24 players and we're focusing on the 24 players,” was the reply from Whitmore as he previewed the contest scheduled to start 9:00 pm Jamaica time at the Estadio Cuscatlán.

When nudged again regarding another of his star players, the Jamaica coach followed up: “He [Bailey] has participated in all our training sessions. We know what Leon Bailey [brings] to this team, but as I keep saying, the execution will be key.”

Whitmore, a standout creative midfielder in his playing days and one of Jamaica's stars at the France 1998 World Cup, said the Central Americans will be tough nuts to crack, especially at their San Salvador base.

“We know coming here to play against the El Salvador team, it's going to be a difficult one. We are prepared for the task so we have to stick to what we have to do. Execution is going to be the key for the game tomorrow. It's going to be hard work; it's going to come down to who wants it more on the day,” he emphasised after the team's training at the match venue yesterday morning.

The Jamaicans are sixth in the eight-team final-round qualifiers with five points from six matches. El Salvador, coached by Hugo Perez, also have five points, but trail Jamaica due to an inferior goal difference.

Mexico lead with 14 points, ahead of United States (11), Canada (10), Panama (eight), and Costa Rica (six). Honduras are the bottom of the pile with three points.

Only the top three countries from the region are assured of a place to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with the fourth-place finisher having the chance for another spot via an intercontinental play-off.

Though El Salvador have home advantage tonight, the Jamaicans have the momentum of recent positive results.

After losing three of their opening four matches in the qualifying campaign, while scraping a mere point from a 1-1 draw in Costa Rica, the Reggae Boyz bounced back with a creditable nil-all result at home to Canada, followed by a spirited 2-0 victory away to Honduras.

Conversely, the Salvadorans have hit the skids since a solid start, losing their last two qualifiers.

In head-to-head, the Reggae Boyz, who enjoyed a famous 3-0 away to El Salvador in a 2004 World Cup qualifier, have history on their side. In 21 recorded international contests since 1966, Jamaica hold an advantage — securing 10 wins, six draws and five losses against El Salvador.

The last time the teams met was in June 2019 when they played out a goalless draw in the Concacaf Gold Cup. Before that, El Salvador won 2-0 in a Concacaf Nations League clash in the same year.

However, during a stretch between 1997 and 2017, the Jamaicans lost only once in 16 competitive and friendly contests between the teams.

Jamaica probable XI — Andre Blake, Kemar Lawrence, Damion Lowe, Adrian Mariappa, Oniel Fisher, Je-Vaughn Watson, Anthony Grant, Bobby Reid, Leon Bailey, Kemar Roofe, Shamar Nicholson.

Rest of squad — Dwayne Miller, Jeadine White, Liam Moore, Alvas Powell, Javain Brown, Gregory Leigh, Ravel Morrison, Lamar Walker, Devon Williams, Junior Flemmings, Cory Burke, Javon East, Michail Antonio.