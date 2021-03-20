Former Wimbledon player to fill in as Boyz physical trainer

WASHINGTON, DC, USA — Former Wimbledon Football Club left wing-back Andrew David Clement will stand in as the physical trainer for the Reggae Boyz in their Friendly International against the US in Austria next Thursday, the Jamaica Observer understands.

The 53-year-old Welshman, who is currently employed at Mount Pleasant Football Academy in Jamaica, is expected to join members of the delegation in New York tomorrow ahead of their departure to Vienna later in the afternoon.

The delegation, which hurriedly departed the island on Tuesday in order to meet an early Wednesday morning appointment for Schengen visas at the Austrian Embassy, is without a physical trainer and physiotherapist, important members of the support staff.

Neither of the regular trainers, Lamar Morgan nor Jason Henry, made the tour, forcing the Jamaica Football Federation into this emergency agreement with Clement, a British passport holder who does not require a visa to enter Austria.

Apart from Wimbledon, Clement also represented Bristol Rovers, Newport County and Plymouth Argyle in the football league in the mid-80s to the early 90s. After retiring from playing he managed at Bisley, Farnborough and as joint manager with Ian Savage at Eversley. Meanwhile, the delegation underwent PCR (COVID-19) tests at a SameDayTesting lab about 10 minutes from its hotel yesterday. The results will be released today when the group is expected to fly up to New York ahead of departure tomorrow afternoon.

Members of the delegation received their Schengen visas last evening.