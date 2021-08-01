TOKYO, Japan — As Elaine Thompson-Herah approached the finish line of the women's 100m final here on Saturday night, she bellowed a few words as she pointed towards the display board.

She didn't see the time and she doesn't remember the words she uttered. She was just simply ecstatic, as a range of emotions took control of her very being.

All at once she was processing the what ifs, having come close to missing the Olympics or being unable to give of her best because of injuries and nigglies.

But, at the end of the day, the back-to-back Olympic Games 100m champion believes she knows who the ultimate guide was.

“God is amazing, I must say, two months ago or probably a month and a half [ago] I didn't think I would be here today and I held my composure, I believed in myself, I believed in God and I must say the team around me is very strong,” Thompson-Herah told the media during her trek through the mixed zone.

She added: “It feels good and I'm really excited to cross the line healthy. We came one, two, three, so that shows that we are still dominating [from Jamaica], so I'm excited.”

The MVP standard-bearer, who also copped the 200m gold medal at the Rio Olympics, admitted that she had no rehearsed celebration, as everything she did was spontaneous.

“The pointing was that I know that I won [I didn't see the time], so I have no idea, I don't remember anything I said,” she admitted.

Thompson-Herah said she could have gone faster had she not celebrated too early and exuberantly.

“I didn't expect to run this fast, even though I felt great during the rounds, but I know sometimes in the final there are nerves, and behind this 10.6 there were a lot of nerves, but I said (to myself) you can do this, you have been here before, just execute.”

“I think I could have gone faster if I wasn't pointing and celebrating early, but to show you that there is more in store, so hopefully one day I can unleash that time.”

When Thompson-Herah won the sprint double five years ago in Rio, many thought that was a significant moment in her career where she would have separated herself from the others and dominate the women's field. But injuries have dogged her, denying her the opportunities to have a good run of form and health.

As a result, Saturday night's triumph is huge.

“This is really special, like super special and I have to share it with my brother, Omar McLeod [hurdler], who is not here today. This one is for him and my husband, of course, because they are like brothers; they support me,” she said.

“I knew I could have run that [time] from 2016, but I think I celebrated a bit early and I know one day it [faster time] will come, hopefully,” said Thompson-Herah.