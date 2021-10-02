Finlayson grateful to make third Premier League final

Waterhouse Football Club is returning to the final of the Jamaica Premier League for the third time in a row, and for that they are grateful, says Captain Nicholy Finlayson.

A 1-0 win in their first-leg semi-final against Mount Pleasant Football Academy was followed by a come-from-behind 1-1 draw saw them take their place in today's final.

Finlayson revealed the emotions of the players in the dressing room in a post-match interview at the end of the game on Wednesday.

“This means a lot for the team, the club and supporters who can't get to be at the games. It's just a grateful feeling for the club now to be in the final for another year, so we have to give thanks for that.”

He praised everyone associated with the club for being able to make the final for another season.

“It was a tremendous effort from the players and the coaching staff, the preparation leading up to this tournament. We are grateful we are in the final and we have to push on and win,” Finlayson said.

Making the final opens up international opportunities for the players at the club and Finlayson is hoping the younger members of the squad will be able make the most of the opportunity.

“The players are really upbeat. The players look forward to the Concacaf tournaments to showcase their talents, now they have to improve their playing style, so they can get to a bigger level.”

Finlayson said they knew what to expect from Mount Pleasant and he was proud of his team for not dropping their heads when things got tough for them.

“We knew Mount Pleasant were going to come and put us on the back foot early on. We just wanted to withstand the pressure.

“They scored one goal but we didn't drop our heads. We just picked it up from there and stepped up our game and just moved forward. We knew the goal would come at some point in the game.”

Waterhouse will face a youthful Cavalier team in the final, but he has assured that they will not be taking the Rudolph Speid-coached team lightly.

“Every game is a challenge and we look forward to playing every team. We don't take any opponent lightly.

“When you reach to the final, any opponent is really tough. It doesn't matter who you play, you know the opponent in the final is going to be a tough game.”

— Dwayne Richards