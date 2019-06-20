'Gutted' Scotland knocked out after Argentina recovery
PARIS, France (AFP) — Florencia Bonsegundo converted a re taken penalty in stoppage time as Argentina came from three goals down to draw 3-3 with Scotland, a result that eliminated the Scots and gave the South Americans a slim hope of advancing in the Women's World Cup.
Victory would have put Argentina through, the draw meant that they will need freakish results in the last two groups to go through as one of the best third-place finishers.
The final minutes of the game left both sides complaining about VAR. In spite of the time taken over two reviews, there was very little added time.
Scotland have conceded a penalty in all three of their games.
Kim Little, Jen Beattie and Erin Cuthbert put Scotland 3-0 up after 69 minutes.
Cuthbert was voted player of the match.
After Cuthbert's goal Milagros Menendez replied with Argentina's first goal of the tournament in the 74th minute.
Five minutes later a shot by Bonsegundo rebounded off the bar, struck goalkeeper Lee Alexander and went in.
With two minutes left, after an agonising VAR review, Argentina were handed a penalty.
Alexander saved Bonsegundo's tame first effort, but VAR caught the goalkeeper straying off her line and the Argentine converted her second effort in the fourth minute of stoppage time.
The draw left Scotland on one point, bottom of Group D; and eliminated.
Argentina have two points and can only advance as one of the four best third-place finishers if the games between Cameroon and New Zealand in Group E and Chile and Thailand in Group F both end in draws.
