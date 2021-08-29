'Happy with accomplishments!'
Thompson-Herah says not bothered by elusive 100m record after Paris winSunday, August 29, 2021
PARIS, France (AFP) — Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah stormed to victory in the women's 100m at the Paris Diamond League yesterday, although the 33-year-old world record remains frustratingly out of reach.
The Jamaican star clocked a meet record of 10.72sec to see off compatriot and Tokyo bronze medallist Shericka Jackson in 10.97sec.
Thompson-Herah, 29, who won three gold medals in Tokyo with triumphs in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay, has been threatening Florence Griffith-Joyner's world record of 10.49sec set back in 1988.
Last weekend in Eugene, she ran the second fastest time in history of 10.54sec and then timed 10.64sec in Lausanne on Thursday behind fellow Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's 10.60sec, the third fastest ever mark.
“The world record is a short-term goal, it's quite close but if I end the season without taking it, it doesn't matter,” said Thompson-Herah.
“I am a double Olympic champion (in the 100m), I'm delighted with my performance. I have never been this fast. I'm very happy with what I've accomplished in 2021.”
Fraser-Pryce, the silver medallist in Tokyo, pulled out of the Paris meet citing fatigue.
Another Olympic champion Armand Duplantis was also a winner yesterday, taking victory in the pole vault with a clearance of 6.01m.
Duplantis saw off Filipino John Ernest Obiena (5.91m) and Olympic silver medallist Chris Nilsen (5.81m) before attempting to break his own world record of 6.18m.
However, the 21-year-old failed three times to clear 6.19m.
American sprinter Fred Kerley, who was the 100m silver medal winner at the Olympics, edged out compatriot Kenny Bednarek to take the men's 200m yesterday.
Both Kerley and Bednarek timed 19.79sec.
