Former West Indies off-spinner Nehemiah Perry said the late Shane Warne's competitive mentality and professionalism provided inspiration to those he came in contact with.

The Australian cricket legend, who died on Friday at age 52 following a suspected heart attack, claimed 708 wickets in a Test career that stretched from 1992 to 2007.

“He played the game hard,” Perry, 53, told the Jamaica Observer.

“When he was on the field it was no-nonsense. It was a job, you go out there and you perform. He was a real true professional, and that work ethic was one of the things I took from him. Also, how he bowled with control — his control as a wrist spinner was amazing,” he said.

Warne, one of the finest spinners to have graced the game, averaged 25.41 runs per wicket in 145 Tests. He captured 293 wickets in 194 One-Day Internationals (ODIs). A useful lower-order batsman, he tallied 3154 Test runs while scoring 12 half-centuries.

“He was very attacking when he was bowling, very aggressive, and he would spin the ball a lot. He had very good control in the way he bowled and was a decent batter as well.

“He was never a bowler to back away, he was always trying, and he did fantastic things for Australia over the years. He took a lot of wickets in all forms of cricket. He was doing commentary after retiring and I liked listening to Shane Warne when he was on air,” the Jamaican, who played four Tests and 21 ODIs for the regional side between 1999 and 2000, said.

Perry's first senior competitive encounter with Warne came in the epic four-Test series between West Indies and Australia in the Caribbean during the spring of 1999. The teams had exchanged the lead in the series before eventually sharing the spoils.

Warne, who played in three of the four matches, was not at his mesmerising best in those contests, taking only two wickets, as West Indies batting great Brian Lara starred with an aggregate of 546 runs.

However, the Australian wrist-spin wizard still left an impression on Perry.

“When I made my debut in 1999 Shane Warne was playing in that series. That was a very tough series, we ended up two-all. I remember when I was out there and he would give you the whole sledging, but I didn't take it very personal because what he wanted was to get you off your game.

“He seemed a good guy, a good team man. Whenever there was a congregation of senior players on the field he was always a part of that discussion with the likes of Steve Waugh, Mark Waugh and [Glenn] McGrath.

“Our interactions were pretty brief… he was very encouraging — as opposing players we talked at close of play and he always gave encouraging words. But when he was on the field it was a different kettle of fish,” Perry told the Observer.

“He will be missed — an icon. Our heart goes out to the Australian cricket community and all over the world,” he added.