'Hotshot' cop

Shayon Francis was never much of a sports enthusiast, but given the nature of her job, she decided to dabble in competitive pistol shooting.

Little did the police constable know that it would turn into a love affair, which not only tested her mettle, but also brought into sharp focus her ability to overcome obstacles.

In fact, Francis's introduction to the sport came by chance through Superintendent Steve Brown, who was intent on seeing the rise of females in a male-dominated environment during the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF's) Swat Round up.

“He came to my office and he was boasting to them that he's going to get a female team to beat them. Of course, he had no one in mind, so when he threw out the question, I said yes because I've been to range with him before, but I never did any sort of competitive shooting,” Francis, who joined the force in 2018, told the Jamaica Observer.

It was while on the range at Twickenham Park for her first taste of competitive shooting that Francis joined forces with Corporal Kayla Keane, Detective Corporal Sasha-gay Mullings, Renee Rickhi, Sheresa Solan and Yeonie Campbell to form the now formidable female outfit Super Six.

“I was nervous about it going into the day, really nervous about it, because so many people came to see us because, of course, Superintendent Brown had been marketing us and telling people how the females are going to beat the guys and so the crowd was there to come see us.

“But after the first challenge, I realised that we beat a lot of the other male teams and so the nerves left, our confidence went up, and we did what we were supposed to do. We ended in eighth place from a list of over 20 teams,” she recalled.

Since that fateful date in October last year, Francis, who is assigned to the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the JCF's communications arm, hasn't missed a beat or a target for that matter.

Through consistent training at the Jamaica Rifle Association (JRA), the 26-year-old, with an appetite for success, has now honed her skills in the Limited Division of Practical Pistol Shooting and is well on her way to representing the island with her Super Six teammates.

“I'm enjoying it, I love it actually. I've improved significantly because each time I compete my score climbs because of course we're competing with the men. My last match I was able to beat one of the guys and so that's an improvement for me.

“So I'm trying to put in the training because these persons that we're competing against have been shooting for over five years going up and I just started like months ago,” said Francis, who currently uses her service weapon in competition, with the force's permission.

It is for that reason why the St Thomas native's selection to parade her skills at the Pan American Handgun Championships as part of Jamaica's team later this year is remarkable and, for her, is only an indication of what is to come.

“Making the team is a huge achievement and up to this point I still can't believe I made it this far after just getting involved for some fun. I had no idea it would reach this far, but the support that we're getting from persons within the club, from the JCF, JRA and the public on a whole, who enjoy seeing us females competing in a male-dominated sport, is overwhelming and so it's a huge privilege for me to now have the opportunity to represent my country,” the Seaforth High School alumna said.

“So, I am really excited and looking forward to that and I'm actually putting in the necessary work in preparation for that. Of course, it is an individual sport but we continue to train as a group because we are going to represent Jamaica, so that should be a lot of fun and will definitely assist in further improving my craft because we are competing against the world's best,” she added.

While on the surface it may seem that Francis is living a fairytale in the sport, she pointed out that her unwavering determination to balance work, school and training on a daily basis, is what accounts for her rapid rise.

Francis is a second-year student at the University of Technology, Jamaica pursuing a degree in media and communications.

“I know that I have to treat them all as equally important, so of course I have to balance my time well. So, there are a lot of sleepless nights sometimes, after a full day at work, I have training in the afternoon and school in the evening and you know the assignments have to be done at night.

“But when you're determined to achieve something it doesn't matter what you have to do, you just know you have to do it because you want to so badly, that is just me right now,” Francis noted.

She continued: “I want to be so good at shooting that whatever sacrifices I have to make, I make them because I'm determined to get to where I want to be, which, of course, I'm aiming to shoot like 80 per cent by the end of the year or more. So I working towards that, it's not easy but I'm making it work.

“My goal is to medal at PanAm, it doesn't matter the colour I just want to medal because at first, I was working towards going to PanAm and I am on the verge of achieving that. But at the end of the day going there is one thing, but to medal would be an even bigger accomplishment so of course that's what I'm working toward because nothing is impossible.”

Outside of the accolades to be earned, Francis shared that along with sharpening her overall competence level with the firearm, competitive shooting training and competition has aided her greatly by providing the mental, physical, and emotional control skill to confront deadly force situations in a calm manner without overreacting.

“Looking back where I started and where I am now, I can say that sport shooting has sharpened my skills as a police officer. I am better at handling my firearm, my shooting skills have improved, I am more aware of my surroundings and I pay more attention to details.

“So I have to give God thanks very few get the opportunity like I did and so I want to maintain the standard and ensure I do my best at all times. I take nothing for granted. I'm grateful for the opportunity and I'm making use of it with an aim to achieve even more going forward,” she stated.