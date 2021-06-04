KOBE, Japan — Winston Clarke, the agent for the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), said he advised Tyreek Magee not to board his connection in Amsterdam en route to Japan, a decision he claimed was relevant at the time.

The Englishman said he did so in the context of protecting the player. Plus he thought there was the possibility that the group — including himself, and nine England-based players — would have been able to get on a later flight to east Asia.

“I did say to him to stay with the group, and you have to look at the context of what was going on. The entire group got to the gate, and we were refused to get on the flight; we weren't sure why and then we were told that our PCR [polymerase chain reaction] tests are incorrect, and we believed them to be correct, so there was some confusion,” Clarke told the Jamaica Observer here on Friday.

“Sending a 21-year-old player on his own to a country he has never been to, or don't know anyone [would not be wise]. We thought that was the best thing to do rather than send him. There was [also the] possibility that we could all go at a later time, either later that day, or another day.

“There was no one else here in Japan [at the time]. So, who was he going to be with and who would be looking after him? So, I thought that under the circumstances, and under the context of the situation, that that was the best thing to do,” Clarke explained.

To enter Japan, the approved method of testing for COVID-19 is either by nasal or saliva swab, but not both. The English group was said to have presented certificates of both nasal and saliva swabs, hence the denial.

The Observer understands that, in addition to Magee, newcomer Blair Turgott also had the correct result certificate, but he, too, stayed behind.

After many hours inside the Schiphol International Airport in Amsterdam, the English players decided to return to their country to be retested.

Magee, who plays football in Belgium, was said to have been left behind and alone, with the options of getting onto a later flight to Japan, which proved difficult, to fly back to Belgium, or return to Jamaica.

It is said he was not in possession of a British visa in order to go to England with his teammates.

A source disclosed that Magee opted not to go to Belgium as he would have to undergo two weeks of quarantine, time which he could not afford.

As he waited for new travel plans, he ended up spending two gruelling days sleeping in the airport before he was eventually flown back to Jamaica, where he remains and is said to be frustrated and disappointed at the lost opportunity to represent his country on the two-match tour of Japan.

Magee, the Observer has learnt, flew out of Jamaica on Saturday morning via New York to Amsterdam.

He was routed that way, it is said, because he had a previous reservation to fly out of Amsterdam under the assumption that his travel plans would originate in Belgium. But the Upen player was in Jamaica.

The former Harbour View man was not available to speak on the matter.

A game against Japan's senior team slated for Thursday for the Kirin Challenge Cup was cancelled because the Boyz could not field a team, occasioned by the delays of the English players arriving here.

On Thursday, late arrivals Reading Captain and centre back Liam Moore, Wigan Athletic defender Curtis Tilt, Rotherham United defender Wes Harding, Blackburn United defender Amarii Bell, Watford striker Andre Gray, Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Dillon Barnes and Sweden-based winger Blair Turgott connected with their teammates.

Bristol City defender Adrian Mariappa, one of those who missed the original Amsterdam connection, and midfielder Ravel Morrison, are expected to report to the team's base on Friday.

Another England-based player, Bristol City midfielder Kasey Palmer, will not make the trip.

The Boyz will play a friendly international against Serbia on Monday, before closing their turbulent tour on Saturday, June 12, against Japan's Olympic team.

The remainder of the squad are Luca Levee, Javon East, Dennis Taylor, Damion Lowe, Jeadine White, Devon Williams, Kevaughn Isaacs, Kemal Malcolm, Kevon Lambert and Oniel Fisher.