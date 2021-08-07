'I am grateful to be champion!'

Newly minted 110m hurdles Olympic gold medallist Hansle Parchment is thanking Jamaicans at home and abroad for their sterling support during his journey to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The 31-year-old St Thomas native, who beat the USA's Grant Holloway for the top prize, went to the games with one intention. That goal, he says, was to become a champion.

Parchment clocked 13.04 seconds, while Holloway did 13.09. The other Jamaican in the race, Ronald Levy, clocked 13.10 for the bronze medal.

“My goal was definitely met and I am grateful to be the champion,” Parchment said in a media release issued by his publicists 7venz Media.

“Winning the gold at the Olympics signifies that if you continue to keep your eyes on the prize, you can achieve your goals,” he was quoted as saying.

Parchment said he prepared mentally to deliver his best in the 110m hurdles.

“I prepared for the race through mental imagery, by analysing my previous races and especially Grant's amazing start, and I was able to piece together an excellent race,” he said.

Parchment, who won the bronze medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, was a silver medallist at the 2015 World Championships.

Meanwhile, Minister of Sports Olivia Grange has congratulated Jamaica's Hansle Parchment on winning the Olympic 110-metre hurdles title in Tokyo.

“I believe this is one of the sweetest victories that we will ever see by an athlete who has had to overcome so much on his way to becoming an Olympic champion. Hansle Parchment's story is one of resilience.

“He's had to work so hard; he's shown such dedication and commitment as he overcame injury after injury. So, I'm really happy to see him achieve his goal of becoming the Olympic sprint hurdles champion — and in such a thrilling fashion,” said Grange in a press release.

“And I'm overjoyed that Ronald Levy also won a medal. I congratulate him on taking the bronze and representing Jamaica so well. They've done very well and deserve our full support,” she added.

Minister Grange also sent congratulations to Christopher Taylor who ran his personal best time of 44.79 as he finished sixth in the men's 400 metres final.