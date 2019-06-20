It's been a while since football was able to pull over 17,000 spectators inside the National Stadium.

On Monday Jamaica became the first Caribbean nation to host the prestigious Concacaf Gold Cup with a Group C double-header, and local fans rose from their football slumber in numbers to be a part of the historic occasion.

In the opening game, which time will recall as the first Gold Cup match to be played in the region, Central American outfit El Salvador edged Curacao 1-0.

Following that, hosts Jamaica defeated Central America's Honduras by the odd strike in a five-goal thriller, setting the stadium alight and the tone of the group going forward.

“We are happy that there was a very good crowd, the pitch was fantastic, and obviously the work that was done behind the scenes was tremendous… obviously the games were very good, very competitive and there was good football on display.

“It was great to see the home crowd go home happy, and it was good to see the debut of Leon Bailey, and I believe that Jamaica has a good team that could do some damage in this tournament.

“I was happy to see the smiling faces of Jamaicans, and I believe it was a resounding success from the Jamaican officials and the fans. Overall, it was very good,” said Concacaf president Victor Montagliani, who was on hand for the momentous event.

The Canadian businessman, who is in his third year at the sub-continental governing body, told the Jamaica Observer that he hoped the Gold Cup coming to Jamaica will spark a revival in fan support and to provide a fresh air for local administrators in the drive to take the nation's football to the next level.

“What Jamaica's football needs is a renaissance, and I hope that, hosting the Gold Cup will be the spark for that and then the Jamaican football family will realise exactly what it has and to put those pieces in place from a technical perspective and get to where it deserves to be,” Montagliani noted.

The Fifa president says with Jamaica's natural talent resources, the nation should be more successful at the game, but insisted that there needs to be a cultivation of a collective will.

“I think what needs to happen for Jamaica, though they have had a successful run in the Gold Cup, is that they need to stop talking about the glory days of 1998. what they need to realise is that if they did it in 1998, they can do it in 2022 and beyond, and there is no reason that this country with its pedigree in sports, not just football, can't be a consistent World Cup qualifying contender.

“But what needs to happen is that people need to be on the same page like we are at Concacaf; we have the One Concacaf Vision, so Jamaica needs to have the One Jamaica Vision, and I am not talking politically, but from an organisational standpoint, I think if they can get their ducks in a row that way, with the talent that comes out of here, male and female, the the sky is the limit,” reasoned Montagliani.

The Gold Cup coming to the Caribbean and Central America, Montagliani noted, will no doubt inspire and will leave a legacy that will redound to the benefit of the regional game.

“Look at Jamaica now hosting the Gold Cup, you saw Jamaica having a great Gold Cup two years ago, and after that, you saw the results being mediocre to be honest, and all of a sudden knowing the Gold Cup is in their backyard, and the first time in a long time, they walked into the US and they beat them; it may have been a friendly, but you know what, it was a hell of a result, and they know what this means for their programme. I think this sets them well to obviously move into the Nations League and the Gold Cup qualifying and maybe they can get back to where they were in 1998,” he stated.

Costa Rica, the first Central American host of the flagship tournament, put on a good show on Sunday by Montagliani's account.

“First of all, it was a fantastic stadium (Estadio Nacional) and the federation did a very good job hosting…what surprised me, as I wasn't expecting that, was the significant number of Nicaraguan fans, which was pleasant to see.

“Obviously, Costa Rica is one of the powerhouses and they have a very talented team and picked to go out of the group because of their pedigree. Costa Rica did exactly what he expected them to do and that was to put on a good event,” he said.

Montagliani, who has been widely credited for unifying Concacaf politically and the architect of a football-centric philosophy under his One Concacaf vision, notes that his belief in the people across the 41-member confederation fanned the flame of his burning desire to take the Gold Cup outside of North America for the first time.

“When I set out three years ago, I believed in it, and if you don't believe in, nobody else will… I truly believe that for so many years this federation was held back and people were not given the opportunity, but once people are given the opportunity, you start seeing some great stories.

“I have always believed in our people, and I know that we have come from some dark places in our confederation, but I have always known that there are more good people than bad people… the process that we have gone through the past three years, and the Gold Cup coming to Jamaica, is proof that this confederation is ready for the challenge and ready to grow.”

The Gold Cup expansion programme, which involves the upsizing of the tournament from 12 to 16 teams, will continue to look at all possibilities in efforts to broaden its portfolio on the hosting side.

”Our goal is to expand markets, and this is the first time we have been out of North America, mainly the USA… there are two other markets in North America that have not had a lot of Gold Cup games, and who we will probably be looking at, my home country Canada and Mexico, so those two will be in the running for future Gold Cups as venues.

“Obviously there are some other venues in Central America, which are some realities, and in the Caribbean as well. We know that some countries in the Caribbean will obviously not have the capacity to host, but there are other countries in the Caribbean that have the capacity, so I don't see this (2019 expansion) as a test run at all, but how we move forward, so let's see what the response will be when we send out the RFP (request for proposal) for 2021,” Montagliani said.

He shared with the Observer that the ongoing Gold Cup is poised to be a commercial success.

“Our ticket sales are ahead of where we were last time at this point, and from a capacity standpoint we are over 70 per cent sold…we still have some games to go in the tournament as people will want to wait to purchase to see where their teams go for the quarter-finals, but I am very satisfied with those sales.

“We started off with 65,000 at the Rose Bowl (California) and that was excellent; Minnesota and Houston are sold out as well, so I am happy the way it has been trending…I think commercially it is going to be a success and when you look what's coming down the road in the knockout stages, we are going to have some juicy match-ups,” Montagliani asserted.