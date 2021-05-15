'I had to do something for my school,' says victorious Dennis

ST Elizabeth Technical High School, (STETHS) Sachin Dennis on Thursday ended his individual high school track career in fine style when he sprinted to victory in the Class One boys' 100m final at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships.

Not seen at the championships since 2018, the STETHS sprinter has suffered with injuries for the past few years but he was able to deliver in his swansong as he resisted the efforts of the other race favourite, Antonio Watson of Petersfield High, to join the likes of Donald Quarrie and Dexter Lee as the only Champs alumni to win the 100m final at classes three, two and one.

Admitting to nerves after being off the scene for so long, the 18-year-old was grateful for the personal support he received on his way back from injury.

“Well, I felt very nervous. I am happy to have those encouraging people around me, motivating me and helping me. I wasn't so confident because I haven't been to Champs in a while,” he said.

Fearing injury, the sprint phenom was happy to have pulled through without any harm but disclosed that there are areas of his race that require fixing.

“The start is a problem. I had better starts in the past but it is something to work on. I just wanted to finish the race healthy,” Dennis noted.

He dedicated the win to the school which he departs at the end of the school year.

“It's very special to me. It's my last year at Champs and I had to do something for my school.”

When asked the secret behind the success of STETHS at Champs this year, after they swept the three boys' 100m finals, Dennis said it was all down to his coach, Reynaldo Walcott.

“Coach Walcott...goes out of the way to ensure that everything is fine. As you can see, a good programme is at STETHS. We are making progress,” he said.

In closing, he thanked all the people who made it possible for Champs 2021 to be held, including his own principal.

“Finally, I just want to thank Keith Wellington and everyone who sponsored this event and made it possible — the Government, GraceKennedy, Puma, Western Union. Thank you,” Dennis ended.

The soft-spoken sprinter will close the final chapter of his high school career when he participates in the 4x100m final today.

— Dwayne Richards