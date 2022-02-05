'I knew I could do it,' says goalscorer Ximines

Tarick Ximines came off the bench to score the winner for Harbour View in the 60th minute as they beat Tivoli Gardens 2-1 for their first win of the season in the Jamaica Premier League on Tuesday.

The schoolboy was notching his first goal of the season for the “Stars of the East”, having just completed the Manning Cup campaign with Jamaica College a few weeks ago.

He says that the goal was an important one for his team, who were desperate for the three points.

“I think my goal was important because we needed the three points and we got the win, so it was a great result and an important goal,”he noted.

Ximines scored a number of goals from set pieces during the Manning Cup season and did so in spectacular fashion to get his Premier League tally going on Tuesday.

The ball was well struck by Ximines and barely left the ground as it swerved past the wall and into the corner of the net while the Tivoli custodian Nicholas Clarke looked on in despair.

The 17-year-old, who made his Premier League debut for Harbour View last season, said that he had encouragement from his teammates, as well as self-belief when he lined up to take the shot.

“My teammates encouraged me and I knew within myself that I could do it, so I just did it.”

When quizzed about making the transition from high school football to top-flight football in just a few days, Ximines said it wasn't a difficult one since he has played in the league before.

“It wasn't difficult making the transition from schoolboy football to the Premier League because I played before, so I just need to show my quality and continue to build on good things.”

Both goals scored by Harbour View came from dead-ball situations, which Ximines said is a product of what is done in training.

“We have good kickers of the ball and we practice it, so it's off the training ground.”

It was announced just before the game that Harbour View striker Oquassa Chong had signed a contract with a Danish club. Ximines says that it was an important move and that those were the types of opportunities that the club provides for their young players.

In addition to Oquassa Chong, another Harbour View youngster, Cristojaye Daley, has signed for a European club recently.

