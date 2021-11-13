'I'm here to give support and if needed I'm ready,' says Dwayne Miller

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Veteran goalkeeper Dwayne Miller says finely honed decision-making and anticipation have gradually taken over youthful athleticism as he approaches the back-end of his career.

The long-limbed shot stopper was a last-minute addition to Jamaica's senior squad for two World Cup qualifiers in the November international football window after English-based Dillon Barnes was ruled out with injury.

At 34, Miller, who plays club football for Ostersunds in Sweden, confidently told the Jamaica Observer yesterday he's still got what it takes to excel at the highest level.

“You might not be as flexible as before but you have to replace that with something, which is the experience garnered in the past. So you're not just using your physical ability, you start to think a bit more, you try to prevent things before they actually happen,” he said as the Boyz geared up for last night's clash with hosts El Salvador.

“It's always a privilege to be a part [of the Reggae Boyz squad]. I'm here to give support and, if needed, I'm ready. I've been here before and it's a pleasure, so I just take it as it comes, and I'm here to do my best,” he noted.

Miller first played for Jamaica's senior team in 2007.

At times since then there have been winding roads battling injury setbacks. Surgery was required to repair anterior cruciate ligament injuries in both knees.

“Unfortunately for me, I've had to do things, sometimes, the hard way. I've been suffering with a few injuries. I've had to do a lot of changes when it comes on to diet and lifestyle.

“I think that's working for me presently… everything is working for me how it can best go at the moment. Now I'm fully getting there, now I can say I'm over that, so I'm grateful,” he said.

Miller played in the 2017 Gold Cup final against the United States when the talismanic Andre Blake was forced off early in the encounter with a hand injury. The substitute 'keeper and his teammates battled admirably against the Americans, but the Boyz eventually lost 1-2.

He last featured for Jamaica a year ago on a two-match friendly tour to Saudi Arabia.

And, with each call-up he said his enthusiasm hasn't waned.

“It's football, and each time you go out there you go out there to win – no matter the level or the seriousness of the game. We want to do our best, we always want to make the country proud. For me, it's just another situation [in which] we need to go and put out our best and get the best results,” he told the Observer.

The Boyz next qualifier comes on Tuesday against United States at the National Stadium in Kingston.

The Jamaicans entered yesterday's contest with five points, the same as their opponents El Salvador. But Jamaica are sixth in the eight-team points standing due to a superior goal difference, while the Salvadorans are seventh.

Mexico are out front with 14 points, followed by United States (11), Canada (10), Panama (eight), and Costa Rica (six). Honduras are last with three points.