MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Reggae Boyz new invitee Anthony Grant admits he won't be unfurling many flashy flicks or razzle-dazzle tricks for the Jamaica team.

But what the central midfielder wants to bring to Head Coach Theodore Whitmore's unit are his ball-winning ability, rigid disinclination to turn it over to his opponents and significant experience at the club level.

Grant, 34, was born in south-east London, and plays for Swindon Town in English Football League Two, the fourth-tier division in England. He has had stints at a number of English clubs, including Premier League heavyweights Chelsea FC where he spent several years as a youngster.

A seasoned campaigner, with the possibility of making his international debut as Jamaica readied for hosts Mexico in a Concacaf World Cup qualifier inside the Azteca Stadium last night, Grant is determined to be a valuable team asset.

“The last four, five years my stats have been very high at winning the ball back. So if I can do that and help the team in any way, and it (the ball) gets to the players that are more attacking and have more flair then I don't mind doing it,” he said during a sit-down interview with the Jamaica Observer from the team's base in Mexico City.

“I'll let them (my teammates) express themselves… [but] I have to be good with ball retention and knowing what's coming and linking up with the defence and linking up with the rest of the midfield and also the strikers.

“I just want to bring that protection and that voice as well, because you need to be vocal in that middle of the park and just help out all around. You have to communicate — I've played a lot of games and I'm a senior figure as people would say — and it helps,” Grant said.

He is eligible to play for the Reggae Boyz through his grandparents — he told the Observer his late grandmother hailed from Port Antonio, Portland.

Aside from being among the 23 players in Mexico, Grant is also member of a wider squad of 35 for the Reggae Boyz qualifying matches at home to Panama on September 5 and away to Costa Rica three days later.

“I'm obviously privileged to get called up to this team, no matter what the manager (Head Coach Theodore Whitmore) decides to do. It's just a pleasure being here [with] a good group of boys.

“There's nothing to prove — I'm just here to help the team. So if it's five minutes, 10 minutes… it's about the team, it's not about me individually,” he said.

And even at this stage of his career — approaching the twilight for most professional footballers — he seems undaunted.

“[Teammate Adrian] Mariappa is also 34. We just look after ourselves, go to the gym, do the right things and that's how we try to help young players as well.”

He explained he's a bit of a perfectionist, carrying out tough self-assessments despite his role in helping his club to a creditable start to its league campaign.

“It's been a good start to the season… we've won three, drew one and lost one, so it's been a good start to the season. My performances have been good and I always want to do better — I'm my worst critic. If I don't think I've played well, but others think I've played well I still look to where I can improve.

“I usually give the ball away maybe once or twice a game, but if I give the ball away four times I feel that's not good enough even if we've won a game of football. But if my ball retention and my overall performances are good then I hope others can react to that,” he told the Observer.

The eight teams involved in the round robin, home and away Concacaf qualifying tournament are vying for three direct places to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The team that finishes fourth will be involved in an intercontinental play-off for another spot.