'I must keep my focus!'

Roshawn Clarke of Camperdown High, who represented Jamaica in the 400m hurdles at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, last year, picked up where he left off in 2021 by winning his first hurdles race for 2022.

Competing at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA)/Sports Development Foundation (SDF) Jubilee Series on Saturday, Clarke won the Class One boys' 400m hurdles in 52.23s ahead of Jayden Brown of Jamaica College in 52.52s and Javel Fullerton of Calabar High in 52.87s.

He was pleased with his effort as he got his season going in what will be a busy year for Juniors in track and field.

“I'm pleased because it's my first hurdles race for the season. I feel a bit rusty, but I am working on it just the same.

“I will have a few more hurdles races building up to Boys' & Girls' Champs, CARIFTA Trials and June for trials again,” said Clarke.

He made a critical error, which he has admitted, in his semi-finals in Nairobi, a tough lesson from which he plans to learn.

“The most important lesson I learned was running right through the line because in my semi-final I eased up and didn't make it to the finals. Someone literally dived through the line and beat me, so I didn't make it. I learned that I must run through the line and keep my focus,” noted Clarke.

He is hoping to make the Jamaican team to the Carifta Games, so that his mother can see him represent the country, live and in living colour for the very first time.

“It would mean a lot, because my mom would come here and see me in a Jamaica gear running for Jamaica. She has never been in the stands to see me run, so I am waiting for that moment,” Clarke said.

As for a return to the World Athletics Under-20 Championships which will be held in Cali, Colombia, this year, Clarke has that as one of his main goals for 2022.

“That is a must. I am working towards all of those. It's one of my goals to make the team again.”

As for the other events held on Saturday, Brandon Harris of St Jago won in Class Two boys' in 54.08s, leading home Jordan Mowatt of Kingston College in 54.56 and Zacre Braham of Calabar High in 55.09s.

Wolmer's Boys' won the 200m in both the Class One and Class Two with the Class Three race going to Calabar.

In Class One, Ricquan Brown was first in 21.63s, DeAndre Watkin of Jamaica College was second in 21.70s while Emmanuel Rwotomiya of Kingston College was third in 21.91s.

In Class Two, Gary Card was first in 21.95s, Dushaun Grant of Kingston College was second in 22.05s, with Rayon Sterling of Jamaica College third in 22.46s.

In Class Three, Nickecoy Bramwell of Calabar High was first in 22.77s, with the Kingston College pair of Nyrone Wade in 22.92s and Shavaughn Brown in 23.10s, second and third, respectively.

Jamaica College won the boys' 4x400m Open in 3:12.08, Calabar were second in 3:16.73 while Camperdown were third in 3:20.32.

Kingston College were first and second in the pole vault Open, Isaiah Patrick clearing 3.70m to win and Verrol Samm getting over 3.50m to finish behind his teammate. Daniel Campbell of Wolmer's was third in 3.30m.

Rajaun Ricketts of Jamaica College with 14.89m (+0.6m/s) took the Class One triple jump ahead of his teammate Stafon Roach's 14.32m (+0.6m/s), while Nicholloyd Brown of Calabar third in 14.06 (-0.6 m/s).

The Class One success in the triple jump was replicated by Chavez Penn in Class Two for Jamaica College as the boys from Hope Road were again first and second.

Chavez Penn with 13.95m (+0.5m/s) and Eaun Young with 13.89m (+1.7m/s) took the top two podium spots, while David Douglas of Wolmer's finished in third with a wind-aided 12.43m (+2.4m/s).

Calabar's Kobe Lawrence won the Class One discus with a best of 55.60m, Altwayne Bedward of Kingston College was second with 53.78m while his teammate Tayj Oppong-Adjei with 48.34m was third.

It was another KC/Calabar show in Class Two as Antwon Walkin of KC won the event with 43.96m, Matthew Blake of Calabar was second with 43.95m and Despiro Wray of KC third with 41.02m.

JC were first and second in the Javelin throw. Dorian Charles won with 57.88m, Lebron James was second with 54.94m while Jaeden Teka of KC was third with 51.98m.