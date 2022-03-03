'I want to be competitive!'
Olympic 110m hurdles gold medallist Hansle Parchment looks to new season

Olympic 110 metres hurdles champion Hansle Parchment says he is looking forward to the new season.
Parchment had a stellar season last year, during which he won the 110m event at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, becoming the only Jamaican male to take home a gold medal.
Following a period of rest, he notes that he is now looking forward to the new track season. “I'm really looking forward to the new season, I want to give my best as usual, I want to be very competitive,” the track star told the Jamaica Observer.
Despite his anticipation, he said that he expects things to be competitive, especially from the local talent pool.
“It's going to be a competitive year... we have a lot of talent, especially coming out of Jamaica, young talent as well and we know the guys overseas are also putting out their A game, so I want to be at my best so I can be a top contender when that time comes,” he remarked.
However, Parchment shared that, as usual, he will be starting his season a little late and fans can expect to see him back on the track around April.
“I usually kick-start the season a little late, but that is how it's usually set up for me, so probably late April where hurdles are concerned and maybe a 400 hurdle before,” said the St Thomas native.
