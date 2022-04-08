Tavaine Stewart of Herbert Morrison Technical High School was not counted among the favourites to win the gold medal in the Class three boys' 100m at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletic Championships, despite winning the event at the Western Athletics Championships last month.

Nickecoy Bramwell of Calabar High and Nyrone Wade of Kingston College, who both tied for first place at the Corporate Area Development Meet in March, were the overwhelming favourite to win the gold medal, but Stewart spoiled the party on Wednesday.

He stormed to victory in 11.03s ahead of Bramwell, who was second in 11.06s, and Ajae Brown of Ferncourt High in 11.34s. Wade finished at the back of the pack in a pedestrian 13.34s.

Stewart did not mind going into the race as the underdog because he trusted his talent and knew that he could deliver for his school in the big moment.

“Coming into this race I wasn't the favourite, but I didn't let that get into my head. I knew that I was capable of great things, and I know that I am a champion from birth, so I came out here and executed and showed them who is the real champion,” he stated emphatically.

Despite his bravado, Stewart was at a loss for words to describe how he truly felt about winning his first gold medal at Champs and hopes for many, many more.

“It feels great. I can't express my feelings, it's just a great feeling to be the champion and I hope that I can continue to do this throughout my high school career.”

He also explained his path to the top of the podium in just his first time at Champs.

“It has been a hard fight for me coming here to Champs actually. Last year I pulled my hip at the Western Championships and this year I decided that I am not going to miss Champs, so I came here, and I showed them that the champion is here, and he is ready for his high school career.

“I have worked hard for this medal. I have reached home late at nights. 10 o'clock in the nights sometimes I am just reaching home because I can't get a drive from where I should be to get home.

“Sometimes it's very hard to be reaching home 10 o'clock in the night, having homework to be done, because you can't forget the education and then you have to wake up at 5:30 again, to go to school the next morning, it's very hard. So, for me coming here and winning, this championship, for Class three, it's a great feeling,” he said.

Stewart also thanked his teammates for believing in him when he didn't even believe in himself.

“They are all proud of me and I want to thank them for having the faith in me because sometimes I wonder, how is it possible that people can have faith in me more than I have faith in myself and I just want to thank them for having faith in me more than I have faith in myself.”

He also thanked his coach who he rates as the best on the island and says that the gold medal is a statement of intent from Herbert Morrison.

“It shows that there is talent at Herbert Morrison. We are a very underrated school. Me getting this gold at Champs shows that we have the best coach in the island and that should be know already. Coach Grant, I want to thank him.

“This gold shows that we are here to win and we are not going to settle because of other schools who have been winning Champs.”

With his talent now know by the rest of his competitors, Stewart will lace up his spikes once again as he chases a second gold at the championships in the 200m.

