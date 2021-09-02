'It's going to be tough, but we are confident and focused,' says veteran Adrian Mariappa

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Jamaica have an uphill task in today's opening Concacaf final-round World Cup qualifying contest against Mexico at the famed Azteca Stadium.

But defender Adrian Mariappa is hopeful the Reggae Boyz can duplicate the kind of display that saw them push hosts in a goalless World Cup qualifying game almost a decade ago.

Back in 2013, the speedy and determined Jamaicans harried the technically gifted Mexico players from start to finish, giving them little time on the ball. In fact, if not for opportunities wasted by Jobi McAnuff and Ryan Johnson, the Boyz would have left Mexico City deserved winners.

“It was a great experience, we were big underdogs coming into the game. We left with a point, [and] we could have won, but I remember Jobi missed a chance that I think he'll admit he should have scored himself,” a nostalgic Mariappa told the Jamaica Observer from the team's hotel in Mexico City yesterday.

“We ended up getting a standing ovation after the game from the Mexico crowd, which just showed how well we had performed on the day. We're looking for a similar performance this time,” he said.

Due to the novel coronavirus travel restrictions, combined with some clubs not allowing their players to make the trip to Mexico, the Jamaica squad for today's clash is not the strongest on paper.

However, Mariappa, a free agent after last playing for Bristol City, expressed confidence in the available Boyz unit to get the job done.

“Every game is significant — obviously you want to get off to a good start. Playing away from home against Mexico is going to be tough, we know that…but we are confident and focused.

“I've played with pretty much everyone here already, so I know what everyone's capable of. It's a talented group with a lot of hunger and there is experience as well, so it's a nice mix,” the versatile 34-year-old defender, who made his debut for Jamaica in 2012, said.

Midfielder Devon Williams, who performed solidly for the Reggae Boyz during their quarter-final run at the 2021 Gold Cup, extended his form into the United Soccer League for Miami FC.

He could play a part in Head Coach Theodore Whitmore's plans against the Mexicans.

“I thought the times I played [at the Gold Cup] I did my job, so I'm thankful for that. Most times when you leave international duty and go back to your club there's always this increase in your confidence. I scored two goals [for Miami] and I'm not a goalscorer per se, so two goals is something special for me. I've been playing well and the team has been winning, so everything is good.

“It's a big game [against Mexico], it's a World Cup qualifier. We are all really pleased to be here. It's going to be a good game and we are looking forward to it,” Williams, 29, said.

— Sanjay Myers