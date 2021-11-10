The powerful Kingston & St Andrew Football Association (KSAFA) is not expected to throw its support behind the Jamaica Football Federation's (JFF) proposal to reduce the number of active football clubs on the island.

Leading the charge is KSAFA Vice-President Carvel Stewart, who has described the current period in Jamaica's football as dark.

“We in the Kingston & St Andrew Football Association regard this period as one of the darkest periods in Jamaica's football, because of a series of missteps that have taken place by the current administration,” he said.

Stewart indicated that his association was the only one of the 13 parish associations to rebuff the proposal made by the JFF.

“The proposals that are on hand now to reduce football and football development in Jamaica, such as that we should reduce all the clubs in the parishes to 12 clubs and play one competition in every parish.

“My understanding is that all, except KSAFA, are in support of that proposal. KSAFA will never be in support of a proposal that seeks to reduce the participation in football,” said the veteran administrator.

Stewart questioned the fate of the number of active clubs in KSAFA, and what would happen to football in the association if the proposal of the JFF was to be accepted.

“There are 37 active clubs currently in KSAFA. Six are in the Premier League, one is proposed to be in the proposed second tier, and then they are proposing that only 12 would be left in Kingston and St Andrew, so that would give us 19 active clubs, and so 18 of the 37 would be required to disappear.

“Kingston and St Andrew will not do that…it will never happen.”

Stewart further explained the role of KSAFA as it pertains to the governance and development of the sport in its jurisdiction.

“KSAFA is responsible for the development and promotion of football in Kingston and St Andrew and, therefore, has to do what it thinks is in the best interest of development and growth and promotion of football in Kingston and St Andrew,” he noted.

Stewart further noted that the rules set by the JFF pertain to KSAFA only at a national level.

“Once we get involved in the national arena then we have to deal with what JFF requires, but for Kingston and St Andrew, the constitution is very clear. We are responsible for the development, promotion and undertaking of football in Kingston and St Andrew,” Stewart concluded.