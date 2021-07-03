'It would mean the world to me to win the Premier League,' admits Marcel Gayle

WATERHOUSE Football Club got their pursuit of the 2020-2021 Jamaica Premier League title going with a creditable 1-1 draw against Harbour View FC on Monday in what was arguably the most entertaining game of match week one.

Both teams displayed good passing skills and off the ball movement as they played an attractive game of football that was the perfect advert for the new league.

But even before the season got under way their Head Coach Marcel Gayle was already dreaming of being the first person from the community to coach the team and lift the title.

Gayle described the idea of winning the title as “awesome”.

“It would be very awesome, because any accolades as a coach is good for your CV.”

However, the man who prides himself on his team playing attractive football every time, wants to see his team entertain when on the field of play.

“Separate and apart from that [winning], for me, it's always about performance. If you get a good performance each time, the end result will come and we will take it.

“I really don't gloat on accolades in terms of winning competition, because winning the competition is inevitable; that's what we do it for – to win. We know that sometimes the result doesn't go your way so we learn from our mistakes and move forward.”

With Jamaica being sent into a tailspin by the effects of the pandemic caused by COVID-19, communities such as Waterhouse have suffered tremendously.

Gayle believes that bringing home the premier league title would do wonders for the people of the community that he has been a part of all of his life.

“Crime and violence in an inner-city community is not strange to us. Even though football has moved away from the community because we will be playing at neutral venues, we are hoping that we can galvanise the community by winning and carrying that spirit so that it can lift the community and make a positive impact and make life a little bit better in the community.”

On a personal note for Gayle, lifting the title at the third attempt as head coach of Waterhouse would be everything.

“It would mean the world to me to win the title as a man from the community. No native of Waterhouse has ever won the title as a coach so to be able to do that would mean the world to me. Hugh “Bingy” Blair tried but he wasn't able to, much respect to him, but to do that would mean the world to me,” he reiterated.

On the evidence of the first game of the season, Waterhouse can certainly be ranked as one of the contenders for the title this term.