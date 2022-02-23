'Johnson and Johnson' dominate discus at JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series

BRITANNIA Johnson stole the show in the high school morning session at the first of the four-part Jamaica Athletics Administrative Administration (JAAA)/Sports Development Foundation (SDF) Jubilee Series, at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday.

The Camperdown High athlete, who competed alongside her twin sister Britannie, dominated the field on her way to first place when she threw a massive personal best (PB) of 48.65m to win the Class One girls' discus.

Britannie Johnson was second with 45.70m while Breanna Monieth of BB Coke High was third with 32.64m.

Interestingly, Johnson surprised herself with the new personal best after complaining of not having a particularly great week in training.

“My week leading up to this competition was not how I expected it to be, so I didn't expect to come out here and throw this massive PB. I just thank God because if it wasn't for Him, I wouldn't come out here and do this,” she said.

Like many other athletes, the allure of competing at the CARIFTA Games in Jamaica is a constant source of motivation.

“This performance will motivate me a lot because I'm working towards the CARIFTA Games, World Under-20s and all those big competitions, so it just boosts me a lot,” said Britannia.

But before she gets to the international youth events on the track and field calendar, Britannia is remaining focused on the big local event coming up at the start of April where winning gold is on her mind.

“I am hoping to win at Champs. I am going back home and get back to working towards that. It would mean a lot. I am training so hard so it would me a lot to me,” she shared.

Another Camperdown High athlete, Victoria Christie, won the Class Two discus with a best of 40.42m; Altonique James of Excelsior High was second with 34.11m; and her teammate Najhada Seymour secured third with 32.15m.

Trevish Parchment took gold for Excelsior in Class Three with 33.48m, Lenita Douglas of Vere was second with 26.61m, and Akayla Brown of Excelsior High was third with 24.89s.

Sheniele Williams of Edwin Allen High won the javelin with 37.58m, Daina Morrison of Excelsior High was second with 33.10m, while Dacia Campbell of Happy Grove High was third with 30.45m.

Rhianna Lugg of Excelsior High was the only participant in the triple jump, cutting the sand at 11.20m (-1.0m/s).

Hydel High's Brianna Lyston was very dominant in winning the Class 1 Girls' 200m in a blistering 23.27s (-0.2m/s), way ahead of second-place Danielle Kent of St Catherine High in 25.19s and Janel Baxter third in 25.68s.

Jamara Patterson of St Catherine High won in Class 2 in 25.31s (-1.5m/s), Anurika Sinclair of Vere Technical was second in 25.67, and Deandra Harris of Spot Valley High was third in 25.72s.

Shevaughn Thomas of Vere won in Class 3 in a very smart 25.29s (-0.2m/s), ahead of Aaliyaha Morgan of St Catherine High who was second in 25.66s, and Jesena Williams of Vere who was third in 26.32s.

Excelsior High finished first and second in Class 4, Tashika Thompson in 26.82s (-0.2m/s) coming in ahead of her teammate Janelia Williams with 26.83s, and Trissania Hill of Kingston Technical third in 28.21s.

Safhia Hinds of St Jago High was the only athlete to dip under one minute in winning the Girls' 400m hurdles open in 59.64s. Oneika McAnuff of Hydel High was second in 1:00.01 and Dejona Simpson of Excelsior High third in 1:00.62.

Only St Catherine High and Mona High contested the 4x400m Relay Open, with St Catherine cruising to victory in 3:51.42 and Mona High stopping the clock at 4:12.37, as they prepared for the Gibson-McCook Relays which come up this weekend.

— Dwayne Richards