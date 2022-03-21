'King Richard' looks to conquer new frontier with Cavalier

ACCORDING to many experts who watched the recently concluded schoolboy football season, Richard Henry was the best “#9” across both the DaCosta Cup and the Manning Cup.

The Edwin Allen striker guided his school to their first-ever senior schoolboy football title when they took the ISSA Ben Francis Cup back to Frankfield in Clarendon where wild celebrations ensued.

But with that and his schoolboy football career behind him “King Richard” is looking for another frontier to conquer, and so he is set to lace up for Cavalier FC in the Jamaica Premier League.

Heavily recruited by Cavalier Technical Director Rudolph Speid, Henry is set to provide the champions with yet another cog in their wheel, in a position where they have been lacking this season.

Cavalier lack a true 'back to the goal' striker, and the strong, bustling player will provide just that in addition to goals from that position.

Having scored 13 goals in the schoolboy football season, his self-belief and self-confidence are both very high — and he is taking that confidence with him to Jamaica's top flight football.

“I hope to achieve a great season and to once more have the title at home, and I am certain I will make an impact. As I said in schoolboy football, I am not afraid of anyone,” he said confidently.

Another top schoolboy football player, Christopher Pearson, made his debut for Cavalier on Monday and made an instant impact with a goal and assist in a 2-0 win over Molynes United. Henry is hoping to do the same sort of thing, should he get some playing time this weekend.

He revealed that it was his dream to be a part of the club that has provided opportunities for a number of schoolboy football players in the last few seasons. He also revealed the size of the impact that he wants to make in front of goal.

“It was my dream to play for Cavalier and now I will be given a chance to do so. This season I want to score 20 goals or more.”

With still a number of games left in the regular season for Cavalier, that number of goals by Henry would just about guarantee the title staying home with the champions.

