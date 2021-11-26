'KT' next big team, says Coach Charlton

Kingston Technical High School (KTHS) currently lead the “Group of Death” in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup to the surprise of many.

After losing their opening Group A game of the season 1-2 to Charlie Smith High, they have knocked off the two schools that have won the competition the most. First, they edged the champions Jamaica College 1-0, then blew away St George's College 3-1, while in between they destroyed Kingston High 5-0.

Those three wins on the trot have seen KTHS vault to the top of the group and in pole position to qualify automatically for the quarter-finals for the first time in a very long time.

Head Coach Shaun Charlton has insisted that they are not a fluke team and they have been putting everything in place, both on and off the field, to ensure success.

“We have regular sessions of mental teaching with the young men because we know the culture of Jamaica and we know the culture of these young men in the sport itself,” he revealed.

Charlton has also promised to change the mindset of the boys to a positive one as they embrace the success that they have been enjoying this season.

“A lot of them are not used to winning, knowing Kingston Technical record of late, they were not used to winning. So now that they are getting the chance and getting the opportunity to showcase themselves, winning is going to be the hallmark of the day,” he said.

Charlton is delighted with what the team has achieved so far and is promising they team will be mentioned alongside the “big boys” for the rest of the season.

“Based on where we are right now in the standings, I am feeling blessed, the boys are feeling blessed. they are feeling good about themselves, they have a sense of hope that they can be the next 'team to watch' in this tournament,” he noted.

After the latest round of games played on Tuesday in the group, Kingston Technical are now sole leaders with their nine points, STGC and Charlie Smith are tied on six points, Calabar High and JC are tied on four points, while Bridgeport High and Kingston High prop up the group with three points apiece.

